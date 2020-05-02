So, yeah, all of the “Believe Women” and #MeToo T-shirts are being packed up and sent to Goodwill since they serve no purpose anymore. If there was any big Tara Reade scandal Saturday, it was that she admitted that any report she filed about Joe Biden wouldn’t include the words “sexual harassment” — she says she chickened out and the main word she used was “uncomfortable.” So obviously she’s been lying the whole time.

But we’re beyond that now. Actor Debra Messing tweeted out a Medium post by Ed Krassenstein with a huge scandal: Reade allegedly charged $1,400 in veterinarian bills to a nonprofit.

Biden Accuser, Tara Reade, Allegedly Stole from Non-Profit Organization https://t.co/hqeT29Kkcn — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) May 2, 2020

She allegedly charged $1,400 in horse-related medical bills for her own horse at a horse rescue she worked at in 2014. Which indicates her character at the time of reporting her assault in 1993. https://t.co/MaxGdA3638 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 3, 2020

In 2020 Debra shares an unverified smear by well known con artists attempting to shame a woman alleging sexual assault because she accused a Democrat. https://t.co/KrKbqSu98d — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 3, 2020

“I am heartbroken … we must #BelieveSurvivors.”

Debra Messing citing the Krassensteins tells you all you need to know about her intelligence and commitment to the truth. Might as well cite Alex Jones for a scientific study on frog sexuality. https://t.co/y3Q4dwibt8 — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 3, 2020

Debbie pulling her long knife out on Believe All Women™ — Leigo…U have 5 mins to reach minimum safe distance (@yieldright) May 3, 2020

How did Ted Kennedy get away with it for so long you ask? Well, here is exhibit A https://t.co/IIyXAqV2vA — Ben (@BenK84) May 3, 2020

imagine the bespectacled sad video she would post if Rs were smearing an accuser https://t.co/IWZboNxvnQ — cc (@cc_fla) May 3, 2020

hypocrisy is strangely delicious — cc (@cc_fla) May 3, 2020

Dude this is a MEDIUM post by the fucking Krassensteins are you serious? — MSDNC – Commentary & Satire (@MSDNCNews) May 3, 2020

I love this site! Learn something new every day. Allegedly stealing now undoes any alleged rape. Very cool. — Joe "Nothing Will Fundamentally Change" Biden 🌹 (@sm00thporcupine) May 2, 2020

Only saints are allowed to be sexually assaulted. If you are not canonized with the seals of three confirmed miracles you not only were asking for it, you deserved it. — 🛸ℌ𝔢𝔫𝔯𝔶🐎 (@nounnumber) May 3, 2020

I truly think you have a good heart but spreading Krassenstein nonsense about a potential sexual assault victim makes me think you actually don’t. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) May 2, 2020

This is like when cops shoot a black kid so they start bringing up anything they can to make them look like they deserved it. — Rusty Davis (@rustydavis69) May 3, 2020

And frankly just because someone does something wrong does that mean they automatically can't have been raped? The answer is no. Everyone has a past but rape is rape. — Freckles_McFreckleson 🌈🦺 (@freckled_frack) May 2, 2020

The Internet doesn't forget. pic.twitter.com/k8yT5JONfw — Adeptus Archer the Needlessly Defiant (@ArcherMint) May 3, 2020

I guess this means she can’t be sexually assaulted, case closed — Erik Strobl 🌹 🦝 (@erikstrobl) May 2, 2020

Whaaaat are you doing Debra? No. No, this isn't how you respond. There are no perfect victims — and an expectation of that is why victims don't come forward, knowing they need to be "perfect" or they'll be destroyed. It's a world of double-binds. What are you doing?? No. — Super Powered Mobile Robot GAY Space Lion (J.B.🌹) (@ComplexNobody) May 2, 2020

Damn, I read about that… Wait no, that’s the author of the piece you just shared. pic.twitter.com/WuWhyDCPj3 — GI Joey Joe Joe (@GIJoeyJoeJoe) May 2, 2020

I guess Me Too only applies if there's class solidarity huh — jon rosenberg🥦🥦🥦 (@jonrosenberg) May 2, 2020

vIcTiM sHaMiNg Is GoOd NoW — Dan Stringer, Manager, In-Home Entertainment (@Danstringer74) May 3, 2020

I forgot that only saints can be victims, thanks Debbie — Fully Automated Luxury Posadism (@RCTILJH) May 2, 2020

She might've done something bad in her past so she deserves to have been raped. That's the implication. — Emilio Murphy 🌹🧃 (@EmilioMurphy2) May 2, 2020

Well that’s a good look. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) May 3, 2020

What exactly does this have to do with her allegations? Posting stuff like this is trash behavior and you should stop and think about the message you are sending. — blackness everdeen 🐺 (@traceyecorder) May 3, 2020

"I heard she went to bed without brushing her teeth one night, there's no way a man with a history of sexual misconduct assaulted her" — 🌹Alex Chiciuc🌹 ❌:✂️ (@Alex_Chiciuc) May 2, 2020

What are you doing ☹️ — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) May 3, 2020

Oh yeah let’s listen to the frauds that are the Krassenstein brothers. There’s a reason this is on Medium. — your actual grandma (@aww_dang) May 2, 2020

Really Debra… That's what we're doing now? pic.twitter.com/iYTcDLg7Gj — Babs Jansen (@askforbabs) May 3, 2020

I'm just here for the ratio, Deb. — Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) May 3, 2020

Victim blaming is so chic these days… — Tacos are a human right (@clukens1) May 3, 2020

Real classy Debra — TroyMurphysCousin and LifelongWoundedCoyoteFanMan (@wasblindnowIC) May 3, 2020

You’re tremendously and aggressively a bad person. — travis f welch (@TravisFWelch) May 2, 2020

At this point it wouldn't even matter if Biden were 100% innocent. His supporters have shown me exactly who they are — No pussygrabbers 2020 (@JackDexterity) May 2, 2020

Ah yes, an alleged crime a decade later means she definitely couldn't have been assaulted. Only perfect women get sexually assaulted, right, @DebraMessing — Anonynurse Practitioner (@ArthurNonymous) May 3, 2020

Stay classy — Anarcho Malarkeyist (@boydestroy6) May 3, 2020

This is why women struggle with coming forward with their stories. — Jamie Moyer's Fancy Foyer ⚙️ (@Sowses_n_fixins) May 3, 2020

This doesn't help. — Michele, Noble Prize Winner🤠🧂🌮🍷🎸 (@UnimpressedTX) May 3, 2020

Thanks for being such a strong supporter of women, you're an example to us all of fighting the patriarchy! — MissyLaloma (@MissyLaloma) May 3, 2020

So gross Debra. — Momica (@MehMomica) May 3, 2020

"her skirt was too short, she deserved it" nice. — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 3, 2020

This doesn't undermine the allegations even if it was true. — yogthulu 📝✊ (@yogthulu) May 3, 2020

Hmmm….it wouldn't seem unusual to me that someone who was deeply affected by being betrayed by a man she trusted might go on to have problems later in life. For Dr. Ford, everyone was perfectly okay with "I had to build another door because I can't stand closed spaces." — It's just Todd (@tfulcher) May 3, 2020

This is victim-blaming nonsense. Delete this tweet. — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) May 3, 2020

Gonna have to file this one away because it's only a matter of time before you'll be saying it's not right to attack the accuser. So predictable. — NavyMojo (@NavyMojo) May 3, 2020

That settles it!

UNASSAULTED! Thanks, Debra! — DNC Escapee 🇵🇸🇻🇪 (@PhilosophicalW) May 3, 2020

youre such an awful person it’s honestly breathtaking — 𝕭𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖉𝖓𝖇𝖔𝖔𝖟𝖊 (@goodatsexguy) May 2, 2020

So does that make her unraped — Mateo (@hooray4matt) May 3, 2020

Oh man the irony. “Allegedly”. — Jack bree (@jackbBored) May 3, 2020

Sharing this is abhorrent. — Mike Irv (@Mike_Irvine) May 3, 2020

Thank you Debra. Until now, I though ppl who had done questionable thing or wrong things could be sexually assaulted still. Thank you for clearing that up. — Jordan Riddle (@riddle501) May 3, 2020

