So, yeah, all of the “Believe Women” and #MeToo T-shirts are being packed up and sent to Goodwill since they serve no purpose anymore. If there was any big Tara Reade scandal Saturday, it was that she admitted that any report she filed about Joe Biden wouldn’t include the words “sexual harassment” — she says she chickened out and the main word she used was “uncomfortable.” So obviously she’s been lying the whole time.

But we’re beyond that now. Actor Debra Messing tweeted out a Medium post by Ed Krassenstein with a huge scandal: Reade allegedly charged $1,400 in veterinarian bills to a nonprofit.

“I am heartbroken … we must #BelieveSurvivors.”

