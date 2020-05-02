As Twitchy reported, U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe was a guest on Joe and Jill Biden’s live stream this week, where, remarkably, Rapinoe didn’t bring up the Tara Reade allegations … no #MeToo sticker for her.

Biden has taken a personal interest in the U.S. women’s national soccer team now that their claim for equal pay has been dismissed.

BREAKING: The U.S. women's national soccer team's claim for equal pay has been dismissed https://t.co/iMkJUb8Q2L pic.twitter.com/ayB3mFRc2k — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 2, 2020

We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 2, 2020

Biden wants equal pay now, or else he’ll take action when he’s president:

To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet. To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding. https://t.co/XK6t9oM94k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

Holy shit, a quid pro quo…or is it extortion? https://t.co/Z3LgPVGxFv — Jason Heard (@jheard15) May 2, 2020

“Equal pay, now.” Settle down, man, you’re just a guy doing interviews from his basement — maybe hold off on the ultimatums until next January.

He does know that the judge dismissed the equal pay claims for a reason, right?

“The WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” he wrote in the 32-page decision. “Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA (collective bargaining agreement) worse than the MNT (men’s national team) CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT’s pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure.”

Haven’t we been through all this before?

*Sigh* Are we doing this again? The USWT gets a much larger share vs USMT relative to respective World Cup revenue. They make slightly less for games here because they negotiated a pay structure with more guaranteed $ & benefits vs bonus-based structure for the USMT. https://t.co/6uwpd7nHtt — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 2, 2020

Crash course on the USWNT issue since a lot of people are ignorant about it: The men's team has no guaranteed pay and is entirely set on performance based incentives. Instead of opting for this deal (which they were offered) they chose a deal that included more guaranteed $. https://t.co/YRsJMGvxRU — matt cole (@mca_29) May 2, 2020

Just digging into the court's rejection of the women soccer player's equal pay claim. It seems they not only got paid more than the men, they rejected the men's contract bc they wanted different guarantees about base pay and contracted players. Oops. https://t.co/5pQCfKILru pic.twitter.com/w2FcpQiHSh — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) May 2, 2020

Which surprises me because they’re very very good. Taking guarantees instead of going for a straight incentive deal shows a certain lack of faith in their ability when are the #1 women’s soccer team in the world. The men are the ones that should be asking for the guarantees. — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 2, 2020

The only part of the lawsuit that survived summary judgment are Title VII claims relating to travel conditions and medical and training support disparities. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) May 2, 2020

🤣 the court granted Summary Judgment because there was *no* legitimate wage issue. We should all be pleased that US Soccer is not a horrific organization that underpays women – rather, the WNT made an erroneous claim. Solid pandering tho! https://t.co/3524CbmnkP — TommyE (@T3D44E) May 2, 2020

On average, the USWNT players make more money from the federation than men's players, which is why the judge ruled in favor of US Soccer. This entire lawsuit was misinformation by USWNT to make US Soccer look bad. The motive was greed, not equality. https://t.co/CAXHp8nHLd — Zachary Himes (@zhimes97) May 2, 2020

Unbelievable! These women get paid BETTER than their male counterparts, who get paid ONLY based on how well they play/if they play AT ALL, but is telling them to keep fighting for WORSE pay! @ussoccer @USWNT @JoeBiden keep going! Reelecting @realDonaldTrump one step at a time! https://t.co/tdT0tpb9ZV — Bakenator (@Bakenators) May 2, 2020

I'm beginning to think his staffers do not inform him that well. The case was tossed because @USWNT was offered exact pay as men and refused it. https://t.co/o5ZsDeK2iH — victorymonk (@victorymonk) May 2, 2020

And for today's bad take. The women already make more than the men and that's why they lost. https://t.co/yCgMPrQxnO — Thirty One (@The_31) May 2, 2020

The lawsuit was dismissed because: Wait for it… The women have been paid MORE than the men. Per @espn: "the USWNT averaged $220,747 p/g in total payments (total of $24.5 million), while the USMNT averaged $212,639 p/g in total payments (total of $18.5 million)."#USWNT https://t.co/y5eS2D8KaA — Capizzi (@thespecial1pod) May 2, 2020

Uhm, Joe? Did you read the Judge's decision? They chose their own payment structure; they weren't denied anything. So as President, you're going to punish @ussoccer for giving women the ability to make their own decisions. Got it. https://t.co/6SnuEQ5F08 — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) May 2, 2020

I know that it's just a bumpersticker slogan that nobody actually cares about, but what does "equal pay" mean in this context? The women have stated repeatedly that they do not want the contract that the men have. Do we have to force the men to take the women's contract? https://t.co/bNLazbeZyj — Jeff (BPredict) (@BPredict) May 2, 2020

1) The government shouldn't be funding the World Cup in the first place. Why the hell are we doing that? 2) There's a reason they get paid less, and it's not gender discrimination on the part of US Soccer https://t.co/1SYnFjq68z — Steven Williams (@SWilliamsFCB) May 2, 2020

Joe would keep funding WHO even though they watched China unleash a plague on the world, but dammit he'll defund US Soccer! https://t.co/AZumiiiAcg — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 2, 2020

When you talk tougher about *checks notes* friggin kickball than you do about the Chinese gov't that tried to hide and lie about a pandemic they unleashed upon the world. https://t.co/uFqC5ZM5nM — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) May 2, 2020

So, in the middle of a pandemic, you're strong-arming a soccer federation? Or did you forget there's a pandemic? I'm voting for none of the above. https://t.co/isfwa7lZNA — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) May 2, 2020

Um. Which stupid, 25 year old "gender studies" graduate who interns on the Biden campaign wrote this? Think he knows about it, or even understands what it means? 😂 — Deenie ☕🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@deenieshats) May 2, 2020

All we know is U.S. Soccer had best kneel before President Biden.

