This is actually old news; Eric Trump tweeted about it April 18, but President Trump himself retweeted it Saturday and we thought you might appreciate it too. A Cuban immigrant in Jupiter, Florida named Carlos Gavidia was told by the Club at the Admirals Cove homeowners’ association that he’d have to take down the Trump flag on his dock. He took the flag down but had his boat wrapped:

The owner had put a Trump flag on his dock and the people across from his house complained to the club. Admirals told him that he had to take the flag down. The guy got pissed & sent his boat to get wrapped. This was a video of him bringing the boat home after. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/3BFTdJwwWm — Wendy Hope (@HopeHeck) May 1, 2020

Very cool. Please thank him! https://t.co/7nc79fCFip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

I hope the neighbors have a nice clear view of his affirmation of free speech. AKA his boat. — Fearless Fury 🇨🇦 (@FuryFearless) May 2, 2020

He needs a cabinet position!! — Jingle Bells (@scott69530779) May 2, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes — Kyle Morrow (@kylemorrow) May 1, 2020

Love this! Smart thinker. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) May 2, 2020

Savage! — Lora Tubertini (@TubertiniLora) May 2, 2020

What a Legend! 💯🔥 — AnAbsoluteAngel 👼 (@AnAbsoluteAnge1) May 2, 2020

Straight up O.G…. — Serenity, Beautiful Serenity (@ExiledEmpress) May 2, 2020