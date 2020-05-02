This is actually old news; Eric Trump tweeted about it April 18, but President Trump himself retweeted it Saturday and we thought you might appreciate it too. A Cuban immigrant in Jupiter, Florida named Carlos Gavidia was told by the Club at the Admirals Cove homeowners’ association that he’d have to take down the Trump flag on his dock. He took the flag down but had his boat wrapped:

