As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, ABC 13 picked a curious photo to go with its story of a bazooka found during a raid in downtown Houston. The tweet’s since been deleted, either because of the photo or because authorities later said a bazooka was not found among the stash of weapons.

That was definitely the media’s gun moment of the day, but Jesse Kelly wants to know which is your favorite media gun moment of all time. He’s provided four options, although we’d also nominate former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh showing off the “rocket launcher” the city picked up at one of its gun buyback events.

Ok, I’m sorry to do this, but it’s time to make a choice. You can choose one and only one favorite media gun moment. Or you’re welcome to respond with one you think tops these four. Who’s the champ? pic.twitter.com/Xp8PC5AJ3F — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 30, 2020

So what do we have: the “bazooka,” a HuffPost reporter asking if anyone could confirm that “rubber bullets” (that were actually earplugs) were fired in Ferguson, Missouri, USA Today’s graphic of the AR-15 with the “chainsaw bayonet” attachment, or the New York Daily News reporter who claims he suffered from PTSD after firing an AR-15 at a shooting range.

For Your Consideration pic.twitter.com/ztZbCa9Hml — Rick Barrett ⚔️🛡⛪️ 📻 (@BarrettBrief) April 30, 2020

Oh man — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 30, 2020

Rubber bullets — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) April 30, 2020

Agree — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 30, 2020

Gersh Kuntzman and his PTSD — G (@stevensongs) April 30, 2020

Kuntzman, no question. — Tara Reade Is More Credible Than Christine Ford (@michaeljknowles) April 30, 2020

Bro, give the rubber bullet guy another look. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 30, 2020

The chainsaw bayonet modification will always be the best. — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) April 30, 2020

Just the story has to be Mr. PTSD but so many memes came from the chainsaw bayonet pic.twitter.com/9FirqBz0Fo — Chris Little (@RealChrisLittle) April 30, 2020

Chainsaw bayonet will never be defeated — Prune Tracy (@PruneHughes) April 30, 2020

The PTSD one 😂😂☠😂☠☠☠ — Jamie (@jamie2181) April 30, 2020

Chainsaw bayonet is still the modification and upgrade I’m looking for. — Adam Weathers (@hueyweathers) April 30, 2020

Some people have made it happen.

I'm a fan of the chainsaw bayonet myself. That one was pretty fun. — Ethan Edwards is in Phase FU (@LaffersNapkin) April 30, 2020

Rubber bullets! It's still a joke at St Louis gun ranges — That 1 guy (@RKruggr) April 30, 2020

PTSD because I know the guy. — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) April 30, 2020

"Full semi-automatic" has to rank among the best. — Michael Henley (@risibleusername) April 30, 2020

Definitely AR-15 PTSD — RogueMillennielle👩🏼‍💻 (@RMillennielle) April 30, 2020

Like come on, what a wuss! — RogueMillennielle👩🏼‍💻 (@RMillennielle) April 30, 2020

Rubber bullets. Though I’m surprised the chainsaw bayonet was real. I had assumed the meme started off from something more rational. — 9bod1strtroll. (@bakedandblitzed) April 30, 2020

Kuntzman, and it's not even close. Although, I admit strong amazement that anyone in Houston (!) could make that bazooka mistake. Still, Kuntzman. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) April 30, 2020

The correct answer is Gersh Kuntzman and it's not even close. — JimDelRey #ChiComDelendaEst (@JimDelRey) April 30, 2020

Chainsaw bayonet, no question. — Liberal Patriot (@JamesPier1) April 30, 2020

I had NO idea I owned a bazooka! SCORE! 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FvljZCsiDu — Saucey Pants (@Saucey_Pants) April 30, 2020

No way I should feed your Jarhead fan base this one, but I must vote General Fully Semi-Automatic, with his live fire demonstration of competence. https://t.co/o5bhdcxPRP — clay martin (@offthe_res) April 30, 2020

I thought about that one long and hard. I could only pick four. He barely missed the cut. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 30, 2020

This kind of claim always blows my mind. Do they lack all reason? pic.twitter.com/rD3uI9oZdg — Andrew Campbell (@camp_bean) April 30, 2020

I got so much play out that ear plug tweet. And that was like 6 accounts ago, right before my last deployment to Afghanistan. Pure nostalgia. — UrbanBeard (@beard_urban) April 30, 2020

The chainsaw bayonet was actually a brilliant idea. — ATX (@300_Joules) April 30, 2020

That wasn’t PTSD he was feeling it was testosterone he was feeling for the first time. — Ryan 🇺🇸 (@ryanontheshore) April 30, 2020

Winner is clearly Possible Modifications, due to its meme-ability. I've used that for everything. pic.twitter.com/AZ36969SpJ — El Derecho (@realElDerecho) April 30, 2020

Tough call between rubber bullets and chainsaw bayonet.

Have to go with chainsaw bayonet so I can type chainsaw bayonet again because, not gonna lie, I want one. — #️⃣1️⃣9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ (@hashtag1900) April 30, 2020

PTSD by far. Especially after the teenage girl in competitive shooting tournaments schooling him in response video. — Bird's Nest (@jbparrott724) April 30, 2020

There is only one correct answer pic.twitter.com/FRtiyqj2n0 — Tacos are a human right (@clukens1) April 30, 2020

The ear plugs…I mean, rubber bullets. That’s the best. — Mary Lamb (@1lambmary) April 30, 2020

PTSD — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) April 30, 2020

The others are all just idiotic, but PTSD guy is an effeminate girlyman. — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) April 30, 2020

Nothing will ever beat chainsaw bayonet. That's a meme that will hold up forever. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 30, 2020

I'm going chainsaw bayonet. That was a fun week. — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) April 30, 2020

Sad that I can't find it now, but there was a whole thread regarding how somebody found out that people use paper targets "SHAPED LIKE HUMANS!" And the responses were all people horrified and shaking with PTSD from the breaking news. — Sabby (@SabbyDires) April 30, 2020

This guy, though he’s since deleted the tweet.

Ferguson rubber bullets. The anxiety in the question sells it — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) April 30, 2020

Rubber bullets takes the cake. No competition. — Celine D. Ryan (@celinedryan) April 30, 2020

I'm trying to figure out why but I think it's because it indicates not only that a) he doesn't have any concept of bullets or rubber bullets, or b) that he can't use google, but also that c) he's never seen foam earplugs. And I feel like that says even more. — Celine D. Ryan (@celinedryan) April 30, 2020

Impossible to pick just one. — J Lynn 2 (@Woke_Lynner) April 30, 2020

And those were just four.

Related: