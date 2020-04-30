As Twitchy has reported, at least four publications called Georgia a “death trap” and an experiment in human sacrifice after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp decided to allow places like bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, barbershops, and nail salons to reopen April 24, as long as proper safety measures were in place. Oddly, no one seemed to write similar pieces about Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado, which also rolled out the reopening of a number of businesses.

Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini decided to look at some other states that have been praised or criticized for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic: