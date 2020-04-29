Kitty Eisele’s father didn’t paint the Native American maiden “Mia,” but her retweet of the Native American artist’s son’s piece in the Washington Post is getting all the replies. As Twitchy reported, Land O’Lakes recently erased the “controversial” Mia from the butter packaging “to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it.”
My Native American father drew the Land O’Lakes maiden. She was never a stereotype. https://t.co/i4enGKG2rP
— Kitty Eisele (@RadioKitty) April 29, 2020
What was controversial about the logo? Indian Country Today reports, “North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Buffalo, Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, told a Fargo Forum reporter that the image goes ‘hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls … by depicting Native women as sex objects.'”