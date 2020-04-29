As Twitchy has reported, the United Nations did its part to make sure we didn’t forget to panic about climate change just because we’re in the middle of a deadly global pandemic. We’ve been reading a lot of hot takes about the “benefits” of being locked down — people are driving and flying less — but Grist notes that “even with the global economy at a near-standstill, the best analysis suggests that the world is still on track to release 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emitted in a typical year.”

Why? Well, a lot of it has to do with people still needing electricity even if they’re working from home. Yello newsletter founder Hunter Schwarz notes that it’s going to take more than “a change to our personal habits” — i.e., a global pandemic — to really reduce carbon emissions.

Driving is down, flying is down, and skies are blue for the first time in decades, but global CO2 emissions are on-track to drop by … about 5.5%. Meaningful action on climate change is going to take much more than just changes to personal habits https://t.co/8LyxNEDBbz — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 29, 2020

“The skies are blue for the first time in decades.” That’s news to us, but we’re not ready to give up living life outside our homes just yet.

yeah we're not gonna do that. — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) April 29, 2020

GDP contracted by 5% in Q1 and it's going to be double digits next quarter. Mothballing a third of the economy is hardly personal habits. But it's enlightening to know the green focus on transportation emissions is a fig leaf. https://t.co/zYWPPlj9Kq — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 29, 2020

I can't wait to throw a tire on the fire after reading this. — Hamlet of Manlius (@HamletofManlius) April 29, 2020

You can hear him talking himself up to mass genocides to "solve the problem." — Verbastardy (@verbastardy) April 29, 2020

So all we have to do to meet your specified requirements is completely destroy our way of life. At least we're having an honest conversation now. pic.twitter.com/L1pvmlxwKJ — Seamus Masked Trouble Maker (@SeamusPotStir) April 29, 2020

The hell you say. — CynicalVampire (@SpillMyTincture) April 29, 2020

And we're told Incrementalism doesn't exist. — Hellion 2172 (@hellion2172) April 29, 2020

Blue sky? What is this madness you speak of! — dW 🧻👑 (@SmailliwNitsud) April 29, 2020

Um, sky has been blue by me for years. What color are the clouds by you? — Grumpy Pug** (@RealGrumpyPug) April 29, 2020

"skies are blue for the first time in decades" I'm pretty sure you are just being dramatic, but how do you expect people to take you seriously when you say stupid shit like this? — L.M. Blair (@_LMBlair) April 29, 2020

Skies are always blue here unless it's cloudy, just where the hell do you live anyway? — OrangeFloyd (@TeeLeadfourd) April 29, 2020

In Hunter's world, all things revolve around Hunter's childlike fantasies. — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) April 29, 2020

It’s gonna take more than the collapse of the global economy? Well fugg it, I’m out. — Alex Seiwert (@AlexSeiwert) April 29, 2020

But the collapse of the global economy is the perfect time to put people to work making the Green New Deal happen.

So you're insane. Got it — Richard Reeves (@Richard27363694) April 29, 2020

Related: