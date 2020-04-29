We’re now to the point where even the Washington Post editorial board has said that Joe Biden himself really needs to address directly the accusations of sexual assault leveled against him by former staffer Tara Reade. And by directly, they mean from Biden’s mouth, not from a statement sent out by the campaign. That doesn’t seem to be happening, though, and the media’s not pressing the issue in interviews — at all.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein has a hot take: He’s wondering if maybe Biden’s opponents don’t necessarily believe Reade; rather, the issue seems to be the “insane degree of hypocrisy” over when to believe women.

For Biden’s opponents on the right, the issue regarding Tara Reade doesn’t seem to be that they actually believe her. In fact, I don’t know if they do. It’s that they feel the left is engaged in an insane degree of hypocrisy and political convenience over when to believe women. — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 29, 2020

It’s not about what they ‘feel’ It’s about what is actually happening. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2020

That's because the left *is* engaged in an insane degree of hypocrisy and political convenience over when to believe women. https://t.co/EdzZj6NfEQ — John Sexton (@verumserum) April 29, 2020

Part of judging that hypocrisy is the underlying assessment that Reade's story is better supported than previous allegations the left trumpeted. It's not just that they aren't speaking up. It's that they aren't speaking up when there's even more evidence. — John Sexton (@verumserum) April 29, 2020

It takes a special type of moral bankruptcy to try ruining Brett Kavanaugh's life over an unsubstantiated assault claim only to then stand by VP Biden after multiple people come forward on the record to corroborate Tara Reade's claim. https://t.co/U5tjcoCi7z — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) April 29, 2020

This is a correct assessment, except that it's not just a "feeling" about hypocrisy & political convenience that Biden's opponent's have – it's an objective fact. https://t.co/ngmvoYFmEX — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 29, 2020

The best part of all this is the journos weren't grappling with these deep thoughts when Kavanaugh was being burned at the stake It's almost as if they're all dishonest partisans who should be locked up https://t.co/gTgjKBW5un — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 29, 2020

Remember the Kavanaugh circus? I do. Months of news articles about every little detail, sensationalized to the moon, and demands to end his career. Bidens accuser gets shuffled under the rug. I don't really care about either. I just hate hypocrites.https://t.co/K9wZb9blHL — King of Zeroes ⑨ (@KevinDahmer) April 29, 2020

Biden won’t unseal his senatorial records but Democratic senators pored over Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook with a magnifying glass and asked him questions about it under oath.

As if this is new? Someone wrote an entire book about exactly this…pre-Kavanaugh https://t.co/ckdaK91QcL https://t.co/DLkbKwwRYL — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 29, 2020

No, they don't "feel" it. They observe it. It's happening. Then you wave it away, because it's self-evidently true and it inconveniences your preferred political party. That's your job. https://t.co/vf38owkGi7 — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 29, 2020

There are now five independent corroborations. https://t.co/CMDBs7kOmI — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) April 29, 2020

This is correct. And if it helps, Sam, I haven’t decided if I believe her yet, but I am closer to believing her this week than I was last week. https://t.co/hMqDoaYC1a — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 29, 2020

This is accurate. I don’t trust allegations that surface that serve a political motive. That being said, there appears to be better corroboration of this claim than similar recent accusations, which makes the 180 by the left on Biden even more unbelievable. https://t.co/cmR4TcPTBd — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 29, 2020

FTR, I believe her. I also know, beyond a shadow of doubt, that the left is engaged in an insane degree of hypocrisy. It’s truly stunning, and it’s more stunning that they (you) know it, see it, but simply don’t care. https://t.co/4OW6VPpEqJ — Heather (@dswhisperer2) April 29, 2020

The the left *is* engaged in an insane degree of hypocrisy & political convenience, that includes Biden himself & huge swathes of his party's leaders & most vocal media allies, & it dates back decades. I'm increasingly convinced that, at a minimum, Biden sexually harassed Reade. https://t.co/SexVvuZY4U — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 29, 2020

Did you really say "feel" here? https://t.co/p6oKL2mKCq — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) April 29, 2020

Take out the word "seems" and "feel" and you've got it. https://t.co/YjmVEEYHzt — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 29, 2020

This is 100% correct, except it's not how people "feel," it's literally happening before our very eyes. https://t.co/vZrPWnFbxE — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 29, 2020

1 — It isn’t a “feeling” of double standard, it is obvious to anybody with a shred of intellectual honesty.

2 — It isn’t conservatives arguing that our “gut” is telling us what to believe. That would be Ruth Marcus — trying to explain her hypocrisy. https://t.co/wW6tAeTOE9 https://t.co/UOqdIs4AFz — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 29, 2020

imagine getting paid for this level of analysis https://t.co/FOm9nOkzGP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 29, 2020

The AI is getting good when it's this close to sentience and self-awareness. https://t.co/oJ0IwprJPQ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 29, 2020

The lack of self-awareness here gives whiplash https://t.co/MbIzW8Mq8O — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) April 29, 2020

This is the more important point: We don't KNOW if we believe Tara Reade because media are barely covering the story. We don't have enough information to make a decision. Perhaps we could if media covered it as doggedly and breathlessly as they did the Kavanaugh accusations. https://t.co/4s8mIJrxGv — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 29, 2020

Give due process its due. Release Biden’s sealed senatorial papers.https://t.co/KXTS7dMIqW — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) April 29, 2020

And what do you believe, Sam? https://t.co/SUF69Xx3qE — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) April 29, 2020

