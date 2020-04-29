We’re now to the point where even the Washington Post editorial board has said that Joe Biden himself really needs to address directly the accusations of sexual assault leveled against him by former staffer Tara Reade. And by directly, they mean from Biden’s mouth, not from a statement sent out by the campaign. That doesn’t seem to be happening, though, and the media’s not pressing the issue in interviews — at all.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein has a hot take: He’s wondering if maybe Biden’s opponents don’t necessarily believe Reade; rather, the issue seems to be the “insane degree of hypocrisy” over when to believe women.

Biden won’t unseal his senatorial records but Democratic senators pored over Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook with a magnifying glass and asked him questions about it under oath.

