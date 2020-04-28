As Twitchy reported, Hillary Clinton was Joe Biden’s special guest during his virtual town hall Tuesday, which kicked off with a thrilling 20 seconds or so of the two just sitting there silently staring at the camera — really compelling stuff. We wonder if Clinton might try to sell Biden some never-used fireworks for his election celebration party.
Not unexpectedly, Clinton endorsed Joe Biden — the last Democratic candidate standing — conveniently leaving aside her mantra that survivors of sexual assault deserve to be heard and believed.
Matt Berman, politics editor of BuzzFeed News, called Clinton’s endorsement “another blow to President Donald Trump.”
In another blow to President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton is set to endorse Joe Biden
— Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) April 28, 2020
Yeah, that’s really going to turn off Trump’s base for sure.
LOL. That will chase people towards him.
— J.B. Hensley (@jamesbhensley) April 28, 2020
😂 the only thing that blows is the Dems chance at defeating @realDonaldTrump
— Kivari (@alkivari) April 28, 2020
Lololollo this IS sarcasm, right?
— Nick (@NickAtNight128) April 28, 2020
Ha! That’s funny. She’s like the Buffalo Bills. Keep trying keep failing.
— Michael Powers (@pownder99) April 28, 2020
When you put blow and Clinton in the same sentence you make me giggle a little Matt
— bill mcgirth (@billmcgirth) April 28, 2020
Talking about blows, how's Monica doing?
— Billy (@LittleBilly224) April 28, 2020
— Kimberly Lisack (@KLisack) April 28, 2020
Is that a blow to Trump or Biden?
— Carroll Monroe (@carrollmonroe76) April 28, 2020
What a stunning announcement. She'll be picked for VP, Biden wins election, then mysteriously kills himself, she becomes president. You heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/boz7PxR2Ph
— Daniel Jaburg (@jaburgd) April 28, 2020
How exactly would that be a blow??
— MrBlue3rd (@MrBlue3rd) April 28, 2020
Was this a joke? This was a joke, right?
— The Dude (@_The_Dude1) April 28, 2020
Why is this a blow to Trump? Do you think he was expecting her endorsement? It’s expected and quite pathetic.
— Ditto (@iamditto1) April 28, 2020
I don’t understand how it’s a blow? Was she contemplating endorsing Trump?
— Jerry Smiljanic (@SmiljanicJerry) April 28, 2020
yeah man, everyone expected her to endorse Trump, we are all as shocked as you are
— Nathan (@NateTheApe21) April 28, 2020
Are you making a joke? 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/xxJH6DtUNG
— DB (@disappo01412695) April 28, 2020
— Ronnie Fernandez (@rdrock180) April 28, 2020
Did…did a 4 year old write this tweet?
— Christian (@christianh3k) April 28, 2020
In another blow to presidential candidate Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton is set to endorse Joe Biden
— Pumpacrow (@Pumpacrow) April 28, 2020
How is that a blow to him lol?
— trent bennett (@tben_77) April 28, 2020
— Joe Franklin (@JoeFran42558128) April 28, 2020
Losers endorse losers.
— Kathy Billiot (@realKathymom) April 28, 2020
We’ll see if Clinton’s endorsement has a seismic effect on the next round of polls. Funny how no one came out to endorse Biden, including his former boss, until everyone else had dropped out of the race.
