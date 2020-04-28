As Twitchy reported, Hillary Clinton was Joe Biden’s special guest during his virtual town hall Tuesday, which kicked off with a thrilling 20 seconds or so of the two just sitting there silently staring at the camera — really compelling stuff. We wonder if Clinton might try to sell Biden some never-used fireworks for his election celebration party.

Not unexpectedly, Clinton endorsed Joe Biden — the last Democratic candidate standing — conveniently leaving aside her mantra that survivors of sexual assault deserve to be heard and believed.

Matt Berman, politics editor of BuzzFeed News, called Clinton’s endorsement “another blow to President Donald Trump.”

In another blow to President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton is set to endorse Joe Biden — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) April 28, 2020

Yeah, that’s really going to turn off Trump’s base for sure.

LOL. That will chase people towards him. — J.B. Hensley (@jamesbhensley) April 28, 2020

😂 the only thing that blows is the Dems chance at defeating @realDonaldTrump — Kivari (@alkivari) April 28, 2020

Lololollo this IS sarcasm, right? — Nick (@NickAtNight128) April 28, 2020

Ha! That’s funny. She’s like the Buffalo Bills. Keep trying keep failing. — Michael Powers (@pownder99) April 28, 2020

When you put blow and Clinton in the same sentence you make me giggle a little Matt — bill mcgirth (@billmcgirth) April 28, 2020

Talking about blows, how's Monica doing? — Billy (@LittleBilly224) April 28, 2020

Is that a blow to Trump or Biden? — Carroll Monroe (@carrollmonroe76) April 28, 2020

What a stunning announcement. She'll be picked for VP, Biden wins election, then mysteriously kills himself, she becomes president. You heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/boz7PxR2Ph — Daniel Jaburg (@jaburgd) April 28, 2020

How exactly would that be a blow?? — MrBlue3rd (@MrBlue3rd) April 28, 2020

Was this a joke? This was a joke, right? — The Dude (@_The_Dude1) April 28, 2020

Why is this a blow to Trump? Do you think he was expecting her endorsement? It’s expected and quite pathetic. — Ditto (@iamditto1) April 28, 2020

I don’t understand how it’s a blow? Was she contemplating endorsing Trump? — Jerry Smiljanic (@SmiljanicJerry) April 28, 2020

yeah man, everyone expected her to endorse Trump, we are all as shocked as you are — Nathan (@NateTheApe21) April 28, 2020

Are you making a joke? 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/xxJH6DtUNG — DB (@disappo01412695) April 28, 2020

Did…did a 4 year old write this tweet? — Christian (@christianh3k) April 28, 2020

In another blow to presidential candidate Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton is set to endorse Joe Biden — Pumpacrow (@Pumpacrow) April 28, 2020

How is that a blow to him lol? — trent bennett (@tben_77) April 28, 2020

Losers endorse losers. — Kathy Billiot (@realKathymom) April 28, 2020

We’ll see if Clinton’s endorsement has a seismic effect on the next round of polls. Funny how no one came out to endorse Biden, including his former boss, until everyone else had dropped out of the race.

