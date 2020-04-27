As Twitchy reported last week, VOA’s White House bureau chief got awfully salty that OANN’s Chanel Rion got to ask President Trump a question at Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, noting that she’s “the only reporter who doesn’t have a seat in the room because OANN violated the WHCA social distancing guidelines” — or at least that’s the White House Correspondents Association’s story.

President Trump wasn’t scheduled to have a press briefing Monday but he had one anyway, and Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering asked Trump if there were any ways to hold China accountable for its role in spreading the coronavirus.

Well done to @charliespiering, my @BreitbartNews colleague, with a question for @realDonaldTrump about how the U.S. can hold China accountable for its role in the coronavirus pandemic. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) April 27, 2020

Breitbart got to ask President Trump a question. CNN Newsroom: pic.twitter.com/eRV1Ug1l6u — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 27, 2020

Asked how to hold China accountable, Trump says there are "a lot of ways," they're doing "very serious investigations," and "we are not happy with China." He says, "We'll let you know at the appropriate time." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 27, 2020

Who is this asking the China questions? — Diane Stone (@Mirabalhermana) April 27, 2020

Good Lord. So Breitbart and OANN are peppered in for some softball racism? — Diane Stone (@Mirabalhermana) April 27, 2020

Holding the People's Republic of China accountable = racism, apparently https://t.co/1DQr0CcStb — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) April 27, 2020

BREITBART PROPAGANDA ASININE RACIST QUESTION ABOUT CHINA IS SO REPREHENSIBLE. — Kolson (@llstudent08) April 27, 2020

Breitbart asked a leading question and the little chick from OANN

is coming up, as soon as the Funeral Director scores some points. — La Beets (@LaBeets) April 27, 2020

This is complete propaganda. Breitbart just lobbed a softball about China. Yes, they were somehow there and called on. I’m sure it was just a coincidence and not a planted and preplanned question to try and make Trump look good. #WeWantDrFauciDailyBriefings — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 27, 2020

I guess it must have been OAN’s day off, because it was Breitbart‘s turn to throw him a “how do we punish China“ question pic.twitter.com/2WZcExuQyT — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 27, 2020

Notable that maybe 40% of WH correspondents now, or at least the ones get to answer questions are from ringer wingnut orgs like Breitbart and OANN. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 27, 2020

OANN got a question. Neither of these are news organizations. They are nothing more than partisan pamphleteers. — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) April 27, 2020

They’re not real publications like New York Magazine, whose reporter asked the president if he deserved to be reelected after losing “more Americans over the course of six weeks than died over the entirety of the Vietnam War.”

Breitbart representative at White House news conference is called on by Trump to ask him a softball question – inviting him to blame China – ironically playing the exact role of reporters from state-owned media outlets in autocratic countries like China or Russia — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) April 27, 2020

So Newsmax and Breitbart…what other Dear Leader sycophants are throwing softballs and asking WH-approved "questions"? — Sloth is a Virtue (@wiscs8k8) April 27, 2020

Shut it down. Shut the whole fucking thing down. Breitbart is asking a question. Even my autocorrect doesn’t want me to type their name — HoopersX (@HoopersX) April 27, 2020

A reporter stood up at the briefing. The guy had the most punchable face ever. Rewound, found out he’s from Breitbart. 🙄 Then heard his douchebag question. 🙄🙄🙄 — Michael Markowitz (@markowitz) April 27, 2020

Breitbart News and OAN. The right wing is well-represented, and asking the best of kiss-ass questions. Slimeballs and scumbags. — William Passero (@will_passero) April 27, 2020

Did you notice only Breitbart and OANN stood respectfully to deliver their questions? — ITrumpYourAce (@ITrumpYourAce1) April 27, 2020

We didn’t notice, but thanks for pointing it out. By the way, here is Spiering’s totally planted racist douchebag question:

President Trump asked about holding China accountable for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/wPyl2vs2h5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2020

Holy shit! An actual question from the press corps. — kirk schamel (@kirk_schamel) April 27, 2020

It’s hard to be tough on China when you owe a bank controlled by the Chinese Communist Party tens of millions. https://t.co/pioxNcsjbA — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) April 27, 2020

Um, that was debunked. He owes the Bank of China nothing and hasn’t since 2012. But it was good of Politico to leave the tweet up so people could keep passing it around.

to that journalist asking real questions.. bless your soul. — ★ʀǟƈɦɛʟ "ʙɪɢ ɴᴀᴠɪ" ʊƈɦɨɦǟ!★ (@deplorablerach) April 27, 2020

There is gonna be a Reckoning. Oh, there will most definitely be…#ChinaLiedPeopleDied #ChinaVirus 🔒 pic.twitter.com/EOYUdgAEXy — Brian McIPAtriot (@brobs1971) April 27, 2020

So as far as the mainstream media goes, it’s racist to say Wuhan virus, Bill de Blasio and Nancy Pelosi take no blame for encouraging people to get out and mingle in large crowds, and it’s wrong to question the guidance we got from the World Health Organization.

