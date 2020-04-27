We have categories here on Twitchy like news, entertainment, and media, but we could easily add one just for CNN chyrons, which usually just come out and say whatever it is the person on screen wants to say but doesn’t want to blow their cover as a “nonpartisan” journalist.

CNN had a good one Monday, though, confusing total cases of COVID-19 around the planet with deaths due to COVID-19.

FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

You know what the enemy of the people is? A failed president who so badly mismanages a pandemic that over 50,000 Americans die from it. https://t.co/XfMpqnr0Ut — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) April 27, 2020

CNN told me 3 million people died worldwide — CMT78 (@hogimus96) April 27, 2020

It’s true.

CNN hopes. — gwgm (@gwgmtweets) April 27, 2020

Gawd- they just make it up — Susan 😷 (@2dasea) April 27, 2020

Embarrassing for CNN to claim that 3 million people have died of #COVID19! and then quickly hiding the fact. @cnnbrk @CNN pic.twitter.com/H87yzuiHom — Ulrich Lehner (@ulrichlehner) April 27, 2020

Embarrassing and CNN go together hand-in-hand.

