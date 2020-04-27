We have categories here on Twitchy like news, entertainment, and media, but we could easily add one just for CNN chyrons, which usually just come out and say whatever it is the person on screen wants to say but doesn’t want to blow their cover as a “nonpartisan” journalist.

CNN had a good one Monday, though, confusing total cases of COVID-19 around the planet with deaths due to COVID-19.

It’s true.

Embarrassing and CNN go together hand-in-hand.

