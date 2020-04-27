We’ve been hearing calls from media types like the hall monitors at CNN urging that President Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings not be aired live; the thinking is that the professionals will watch and then tell you the relevant facts after it’s over. Jay Rosen is a professor of journalism at NYU, and he and other professors have penned an open letter to just about every news network except Fox News petitioning them to stop airing the press conferences.

A group of professors, myself included, have written an open letter to the heads of ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, MSNBC and CNN petitioning for an end to live coverage of the president's briefings. https://t.co/WNvnuRTeTq If you're an academic and want to sign, scroll down…. — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) April 26, 2020

“If you’re an academic,” as if that makes it more potent to the people who run CNN and MSNBC. It really is crazy that the people who teach those who go on to become White House correspondents don’t want their questions to the president aired until they can be vetted by network news heads for public consumption.

“Professors” — Kang Likes Phở (@KangofSeattle) April 27, 2020

"I am a professor arguing for censorship because the masses are not as intelligent as I, and therefore cannot discern facts for themselves. They must follow my edicts, not their own thought processes." Jay Rosen, pompous ass NYU professor. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) April 26, 2020

Reporters wanting to petition for open censorship of the literal president is a shark I never thought I'd live to see get jumped. — dillon teague devoe (@dillondevoe) April 26, 2020

Professors are the most damaging group in this country. Even worse than the corporate media — Roger Waltors (@RWaltors) April 26, 2020

Do you and your colleagues encourage dialogue and debate in the classroom? I’m no Trump apologist, but eliminating a point of view you disagree with from public consumption is as dangerous as only being willing to consider one idea. Group think is not the answer right now. — brian lindsey (@jakeastron) April 26, 2020

If you are an academic and sign onto this, you are no longer an academic. — It's Harvey. MAN_ (@frenjensenden) April 26, 2020

Where do we sign to opt out & end petitions by university academics?🤨 — Carrie Devorah (@CarrieDevorah1) April 26, 2020

Siri, why has American education become a laughingstock? — Bry🧐Genius (@BryGuy59er) April 26, 2020

Exhibit A showing that journalism in the US is an arm of the Democratic Party to control our information in an effort to push their agenda — RW (@rwlawoffice) April 26, 2020

Here’s a thought. Don’t watch it. — D Charles (@D_Charls) April 26, 2020

Or you could just clamp your hands tightly over your ears while singing, "La La La La La La La La La La!" If you can still hear the bad words then yell instead, "LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA!!!"

All better? 👶 — LoneWolf907 (@LoneWolf907) April 26, 2020

Raze academia. — Joe Biden's Hologram (@eastern_ont) April 26, 2020

"We should not watch the President and the country's health officials speak about an epidemic." – A Journalist — Ban Free Zone (@BanFree) April 26, 2020

Some other regimes also censor what they don't want people to see…like China…Iran…Russia. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 26, 2020

Professors? How about just don't watch them and mind your own business. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) April 26, 2020

Cry. Cry hard, little man. Let’s see some real tears. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 26, 2020

Actual video of Professor Rosen watching the last briefing. pic.twitter.com/6FFfeg0NP1 — Wesley Mullins (@wesleyamullins) April 26, 2020

"I don't like something, so rather than not watching it, I am pushing for it to be banned from the airwaves." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 26, 2020

Academics are finally being seen as the indoctrination shills they are. Perhaps it is time to petition universities that are funded with tax dollars, to get rid of agenda driven hacks? @realDonaldTrump #Academics — SJ (@PrairieShay) April 26, 2020

There is a button on your remote that changes the channel — MWZH (liberate china) (@MWZH1) April 26, 2020

A journalism professor that only wants freedom for the speech he agrees with. #CancelCulture — Rob (@libertyrob50) April 26, 2020

Censorship. From Professors. No surprise. — Christian (@Catholic76) April 26, 2020

Very totalitarian…I appreciate you being upfront about it rather then poisoning young minds behind closed doors of classrooms. Thank you! — TbD (@TbD92549563) April 26, 2020

The epitome of Journalism™ in 2020. Take a bow, J-school. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) April 26, 2020

Journalists know that only journalists can be trusted to relay the information people need to see and hear.

Related: