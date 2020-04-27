We’ve been hearing calls from media types like the hall monitors at CNN urging that President Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings not be aired live; the thinking is that the professionals will watch and then tell you the relevant facts after it’s over. Jay Rosen is a professor of journalism at NYU, and he and other professors have penned an open letter to just about every news network except Fox News petitioning them to stop airing the press conferences.

“If you’re an academic,” as if that makes it more potent to the people who run CNN and MSNBC. It really is crazy that the people who teach those who go on to become White House correspondents don’t want their questions to the president aired until they can be vetted by network news heads for public consumption.

Journalists know that only journalists can be trusted to relay the information people need to see and hear.

