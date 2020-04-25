David Steinberg has been investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar for years, and he has a new piece in The Blaze arguing that Omar “has likely committed the most extensive spree of federal and state felonies by an elected official in American history.”

Steinberg mentions how Omar has deleted several social media posts in which she refers to her father as Nur Said. As Twitchy reported, a spokesperson explained away the deletion of a Father’s Day tweet to Nur Said by saying that Nur Said means “Happy Light” and has been her nickname for her father since childhood. Why delete it? Because of constant threats to herself and her family.

A spokesperson for Rep. Ilhan Omar sends me the following statement on her deleted tweet from 2013 pic.twitter.com/JGshLtjdn0 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 17, 2019

Steinberg notes, however, that in the documentary “Time for Ilhan,” her father is identified as Nur Said and appears in the credits that way as well.

BIG @IlhanMN update: I've found 3 NEW instances of Ilhan Omar's father using the name "Nur Said." Several times since 2016, Ilhan has deleted her old social media posts in which she refers to her father by that name. She can't delete these 3: (1/x)https://t.co/dTiTo98Vxr — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) April 25, 2020

As I write at @TheBlaze, the case against @IlhanMN — that she committed the *worst spree of felonies by a congressperson in history* — really is this simple: From 2009-17, her father AND father-in-law seem to be "Nur Said." But only one of the men seems to exist. (2/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) April 25, 2020

“Time For Ilhan” is on Amazon. See @TheBlaze article for 3 screenshots from it. “Nur Said — Ilhan’s Father” is on the screen. Twice more in the credits. And not as his nickname (Ilhan once used this absurd claim), as I explain. (3/x)https://t.co/GoMTCUvKme — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) April 25, 2020

Reporters Scott Johnson, Preya Samsundar, and I have published dozens of pieces of verified evidence showing @IlhanMN committed immigration, marriage, student loan, and tax fraud, and perjury.https://t.co/lHHQH0XG9x Yet she’s up for a 3rd election this Fall. (4/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) April 25, 2020

The good news, as I published in January, is that the FBI, DoEd, and ICE are now on the @IlhanMN case:

https://t.co/hs3wwq1bqt I will be publishing even more exclusive, "beyond a reasonable doubt" evidence at @TheBlaze in the coming days and weeks. (5/5) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) April 25, 2020

Steinberg writes:

First, learn the simple heart of the case: During her 2009-17 marriage, Omar seemed to have a father AND a father-in-law named Nur Said — a name so rare that in the U.S./U.K. only one man alive seems to fit both descriptions. … Near-universally, Somali naming tradition does not use family surnames. Somali children receive a first name followed by the first names of the father, paternal grandfather, and paternal great-grandfather. It’s that simple. Ilhan’s father and father-in-law seemed to be “Nur Said.” Try searching online: Only a small handful of people living in the U.S. or U.K. have a name that includes “Nur Said.” One, according to Ilhan herself, is her father. Incredibly, she married one of the very few others. And no “Nur Said” seems to fit the name and age range of her father-in-law — except for her own father.

Over at The Blaze, Steinberg has screenshots from “Time for Ilhan” showing Nur Said as her father and as a campaign team member.

Sadly, no one seems to care. And they’ll decide that the bad optics of going after her are too big a price to pay. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) April 25, 2020

Another story @CNN won't cover. — The Incredulous Rube (@IncredulousRube) April 25, 2020

I’m not holding my breath #doublestandards — Mazzy 🌟🌟🌟 Dog Faced Pony Soldier ❤️ Flynn (@Mazzy_Q) April 25, 2020

Why does nothing happen to these people? I’ve given up hope they will ever be held accountable. — Jenny Smith (@Jsmithjax) April 25, 2020

They are politicians. They protect their own. — Browns2019 (@BrownsFan502) April 25, 2020

Please get her out!! — Kathy Moore (@moorkapink) April 25, 2020

Nothing will happen to her. She's part of a protected class. Democrats. — Mike Englund (@menglund) April 25, 2020

So what will be done? Seems politicians can get away with anything, and that’s disheartening to the average American citizen who obeys the law. — CynthiaSpell (@SpellTruth) April 25, 2020

Can you say complete and utter fraud she has committed. — Bernard Bistodeau (@1BDOC) April 25, 2020

Is someone ever going to address these issues? Vote her out — CalmMimi (@mimi_calm) April 26, 2020

Gross. Just gross — Katherine ⭐️⭐️⭐️San Francisco #DemNoMore (@katcald) April 26, 2020

As someone said above, there certainly are a lot of questions to be asked, but no one will for fear of being declared Islamophobic, racist, sexist, misogynistic, etc.

