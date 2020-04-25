Joe Biden has actually been doing the media rounds quite a bit from his basement TV studio; he’s gotten a lot of mileage out of the fact he doesn’t have to leave his house to campaign and instead just waits for the media to pick up his internet stream.

Anil Dash calls it “rank incompetence” that Biden isn’t holding daily shadow coronavirus briefings.

Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden agrees that the complaint should be addressed to CNN and MSNBC.

It is too much to ask Joe Biden to hold an actual press briefing, where he appears in a room filled with journalists and answers their questions live, without a teleprompter or notes?

Shame.

That’s probably because there is zero excitement for Biden, not that he doesn’t try. He did have that “virtual happy hour” on YouTube for young voters that managed to attract as many as 2,800 concurrent viewers.

