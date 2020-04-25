Joe Biden has actually been doing the media rounds quite a bit from his basement TV studio; he’s gotten a lot of mileage out of the fact he doesn’t have to leave his house to campaign and instead just waits for the media to pick up his internet stream.

Anil Dash calls it “rank incompetence” that Biden isn’t holding daily shadow coronavirus briefings.

It is rank incompetence on the part of @JoeBiden & his campaign that they aren’t having daily COVID briefings with reliable information & trustworthy sources about how people can organize to drive local responses and help those in need. Leaders need to lead, period. — Anil Dash 😷 (@anildash) April 25, 2020

Joe Biden is having regular briefings. Cable news just isn’t putting them on the air. Considering your position, it is rank incompetence that you don’t know this. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 25, 2020

Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden agrees that the complaint should be addressed to CNN and MSNBC.

Is it too much to ask people to recognize that Biden has held press briefings and the media hasn't covered them? Certainly not live. The right place to send this complaint is to CNN and MSNBC. https://t.co/JQc30uPaIT — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) April 25, 2020

It is too much to ask Joe Biden to hold an actual press briefing, where he appears in a room filled with journalists and answers their questions live, without a teleprompter or notes?

Oh, please cover Biden holding any kind of press conference live!

Please, I mean it. No wife right next to him, no script, and no earpiece.

Just like Neera wants. Please.

Do this. — Angry Lions Fan (@LionsAngry) April 25, 2020

That's ridiculous. CNN and MSNBC would like nothing more than for Biden to show his face and some semblance of leadership. He doesn't because he can't — schmon sequences (@schmonsequences) April 25, 2020

Because he is boring , feckless and is not leader material. — GJ Bassman (@BassmanGJ) April 25, 2020

Is he holding press briefings every day? He's been strangely off-stage during all this, and it worries me. That "let Trump have the spotlight, and he'll hang himself" attitude is what Hillary Clinton did in the summer and fall of 2016. It didn't "hang" Trump, it elevated him. — 𝔻𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕝, 𝔼𝕤𝕢. (@Daniel22223333) April 25, 2020

Oh yes. Send them to MSNBC and CNN. The most DNC biased news organizations on the planet. Like they haven't had enough pro briden coverage — BernieDem (@bernie_dem) April 25, 2020

I have asked @CNN and @MSNBC if they were going to give Biden 2 hours of free time every day. And I got no response — Mary Trinetti (@MaryTrinetti) April 25, 2020

Shame.

Oh, is that what happened during those 5 days he went missing? The media didn’t cover him? — Stay TF Home👨🏾‍💻 🇸🇻 🇮🇷 🇺🇸 (@SoundsnColor) April 25, 2020

Kinda hard to hide him wandering off from a podium if the press is there — Robin Pearce (@RobinRpearce) April 25, 2020

They can’t cover it. Whenever he speaks he trails off somewhere. pic.twitter.com/2xwFMrFJjf — TriloticsAsUsual (@trilotics) April 25, 2020

he hasn't had press briefings, that would imply the press is available for questions, he's had livestreams. — Bernard Slanders, Corvid Hunter🍞🃏 (@SlandersBernard) April 25, 2020

He’s held press briefings? All Ive seen him do are live internet events. — Nasty Woman (@NastyWoman532) April 25, 2020

Name the most recent one? — Robin DeLong (@Buckeye4Ever45) April 25, 2020

You all are 🤣🤪🙄 — birdsong (@birdsong47) April 25, 2020

Unfortunately, you have to be where the action is. They are not going to cover him in his basement. He needs to get back to DC — Damien Sanders (@damiensanders) April 25, 2020

But he needs to be out of his basement, at a social distance presser, acting like a President not a commentator. His trust levels are low because he is invisible. If he had one like Cuomo every day the media would cover it. — Steve Prestemon (@cutjunkie) April 25, 2020

You’re clearly hiding Biden because he will out gaffe the current president — Ktown (@ktowne89) April 25, 2020

not a good idea to have him on the air.

let's keep him out of sight until right before the election and have his staff release statements on policy.

it's the only chance we got. — Blue Orchid (@007_blue) April 25, 2020

Careful what you wish for Neera! 🤪 — Neil Allen (@NeilAllen74) April 25, 2020

Biden is having press briefings? Where, when, and how can we hear them? — 86ing45•InProgress (@eileenjaded) April 25, 2020

If this is true, then the Biden campaign is grossly incompetent. If they can’t build a compelling narrative in THIS environment, we are screwed. — Snappy Turtle the Thirdle (@SnappyThirdle) April 25, 2020

Nobody wants to see Biden… very few feel reassured by him beyond the simple act of replacing Trump. — Trip (@waddlelupe) April 25, 2020

Actually, Joe should say NOTHING until the election. And no debates either. He can only lose this thing by talking. — T-Mo (@Redwingtom) April 25, 2020

“Earned media” needs to be…earned. He needs to find a way. — frankGinDC (@frankgindc) April 25, 2020

Joe has been in a persistent vegetative state for the last few months.

Everything he does is just random firing of neurons at this point pic.twitter.com/0ZHFNFUAgJ — J.Argonautai (@JasonArgonautai) April 25, 2020

Press "briefings"

Funny stuff. You can't run interference for him forever.

Let's see how @JoeBiden does when he's surrounded by a dozen jackals and hyenas peppering him with spontaneous questions & snotty follow ups. — Truth Seeker (@thinkimconfused) April 25, 2020

Yeah, they're doing him a favor. I mean, c'mon. You're totally disingenuous here. You know damn well the campaign is keeping a low profile b/c Joe's a train wreck. And you're really going to try to imply that MSNBC doesn't favor Biden? Please. — Muscovy Beast (@GilWhitedale) April 25, 2020

You mean Biden has poorly read through some prepared notes? That's not a press briefing… — Octavius_Dryst (@DrystOctavius) April 25, 2020

Press briefings from his Delaware home's basement? Does he personally use social media or is someone writing it for him? Sorry, don't believe you Neera. Biden is playing the 'everyone hates Trump and I'll get elected' gambit. He's invisible. He's going to lose. He's not a fighter — MaxCat (@maxthecat2000) April 25, 2020

it seems like there is zero excitement for biden — Brian Alford (@Brian_Alford) April 25, 2020

That’s probably because there is zero excitement for Biden, not that he doesn’t try. He did have that “virtual happy hour” on YouTube for young voters that managed to attract as many as 2,800 concurrent viewers.

