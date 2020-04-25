A couple of the wonders of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States are the fact that liberals are learning about the wonders of federalism and also personal responsibility. On Friday, Dylan Scott published a piece in Vox giving three thoughts on why the coronavirus curve in Florida seems to have reached a plateau despite the leadership of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The three theories posited actually make sense: people have been good at social distancing, Florida residents live in single-family homes and don’t cram into public transportation, and there’s also a possibility that the humidity and temperature have been factors in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Vox’s Ezra Klein took away from that that Florida should be much more of a mess considering how bad its political leadership has been.

We think Klein must have cherry-picked from the entire piece Scott’s line that even though “DeSantis was reluctant to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, many localities had already taken that critical step before he came around on April 1.”

And Florida would be in even better shape had Andrew Gillum been elected governor? His judgment seems … clouded lately.

