A couple of the wonders of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States are the fact that liberals are learning about the wonders of federalism and also personal responsibility. On Friday, Dylan Scott published a piece in Vox giving three thoughts on why the coronavirus curve in Florida seems to have reached a plateau despite the leadership of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The three theories posited actually make sense: people have been good at social distancing, Florida residents live in single-family homes and don’t cram into public transportation, and there’s also a possibility that the humidity and temperature have been factors in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Vox’s Ezra Klein took away from that that Florida should be much more of a mess considering how bad its political leadership has been.

This answers one of the biggest questions I've had in the crisis. Why isn't Florida more of a mess, given how bad its political leadership has been? The answer seems to be that people ignored their governor. https://t.co/SVIAGvZIEu — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) April 24, 2020

We think Klein must have cherry-picked from the entire piece Scott’s line that even though “DeSantis was reluctant to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, many localities had already taken that critical step before he came around on April 1.”

LMAO!!!!! This reads like a parody of why the the news media can/will never admit they were wrong, especially on this! Predict doom… search for doom… hope for doom… cherry-pick for doom… When none of that works… make up some shit about why doom hasn’t happened yet! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 24, 2020

Ezra and Vox sounding legitimately disappointed — Dan (@LawoftheGator) April 24, 2020

I think "people" is the wrong word here, as outlined in the article, no? Schools in Miami-Dade and restaurants/bars were closed in mid March. National media kept focusing on a statewide order when most of the state was already closed. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 24, 2020

Agree. Many counties/cities closed and imposed stay at home orders long before the state did. — Pamela not Pam (@legallynotpam) April 24, 2020

Hmmm. Maybe because oppressive governing doesn’t work and a free people can govern themselves. pic.twitter.com/ftfB1jNveP — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) April 25, 2020

People ignored the governor because they are responsible, because they can do the right thing without the oppressive foot of the state on their necks, and because local govt is the most effective govt. — Razor (@hale_razor) April 24, 2020

So…youre saying local governments, business owners, and citizens can make decisions without the heavy hand of the state/feds forcing compliance? — varyar (@varyarpol) April 24, 2020

"Why won't the facts align with my narrative"? https://t.co/WOYAYl0fQq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 25, 2020

One of the most remarkable things about this pandemic is seeing how completely ignorant many progressives are about federalism and individual responsibility. Governments are more responsive the more local they are, people and businesses acting on their own even more so. — Steve Gracin (@stephengracin) April 25, 2020

So… if people are choosing to take precautions on their own initiative, what does that say about the necessity of lockdowns?

It’s amazing that these people never ask that question. — rob (@robnotrobot) April 25, 2020

Governor A- in a state with lower virus deaths and cases. called a terrible governor. Goveror B – in the leading state with virus deaths and cases. Called a dark horse Presidential candidate. In common – the media's opinion of Govs has no impact on the lives of their citizens. — Stu from Roanoke (@Studiuse71) April 24, 2020

What a weird way of saying that the people can be trusted to use their own judgment and that govt threats around draconian measures aren't necessary. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 24, 2020

"Why aren't my unexamined beliefs coming to fruition?" — Plàyà Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) April 24, 2020

Typical garbage take. No way DeSantis was more irresponsible than Cuomo, DeBlasio or Pelosi. Furthermore, it turns out the most irresponsible politicians are the ones who locked down their states tighter than drums & destroyed their economies instead of focusing on the vulnerable — Not A. Snowflake (@snowflake_not) April 24, 2020

Voluntary social distancing in the absence of an official stay at home order is not “ignoring their governor”. — Sid Wick (@promotethegood) April 24, 2020

Ezra knows that. This is just them covering their asses for being wrong about the Florida apocalypse they kept claiming would hit. — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) April 24, 2020

Maybe people in Florida are adults who don't need the governor to dictate their every move Take notes, New York City — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 24, 2020

Many cities and counties instituted lockdowns long before the GOP governor, reluctantly, did the same. That has made a huge difference. — Argus Constant (@argus_constant) April 24, 2020

This was the case nearly everywhere. Localities were far quicker to respond than the state. Except, of course, NYC, where deBlasio and his clown car refused to shut down schools later than basically anybody. — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) April 24, 2020

Imagine that. A whole State full of people who didn't need to be told what to do to protect themselves. Who knew? — Joe Calhoun (@JoeCalhoun3) April 24, 2020

Now THIS is how you adjust reality to your preconceived idea of reality. Anyone can do it. Just twist and bend anything that initially DOESN'T fit, until it does! This way EVERYTHING can confirm what you already believe to be true. This is how partisan hacks can keep going. — CDB (@quietnolonger) April 24, 2020

Hey Ezra, have you noticed the horrendous political leadership in NYC by any chance where the epicenter of the outbreak is? — Jeff7529 (@JEFF7529) April 24, 2020

Florida's political leadership was better, Ezra. As plainly evidenced by the results. What they did worked far better than what NY and NJ political leadership did.

Unless objective benchmarks are off the table here as methods of grading. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 24, 2020

What exactly did they “ignore”? You pawns are so used to being told what to do. — C. E. Shannon (@c0d3breakr_) April 24, 2020

Breaking: People make decisions based on their own level of risk tolerance — Chris (@ChrisMears00) April 24, 2020

Shocking, really. Who knew that ordinary everyday people have the ability to make rational decisions without having their freedoms stripped away from them by dictatorial politicians and bureaucrats? — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) April 25, 2020

In other words, media told us we needed to be oppressed by government and they were wrong — Scottergate (@Scottergate) April 25, 2020

"Why aren't things as bad as I want them to be?!?" cried the petulant quarterwit. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) April 24, 2020

Beautifully said. — DogfacePonysoldier (@KDSweaty) April 25, 2020

Or perhaps DeSantis actually knew what the hell he was doing and Florida’s health and public services which are geared towards dealing with things like hurricanes reacted competently? — Justin (@KeystoneObsrvr) April 24, 2020

No. We need to overreact and panic instead. — illinidiva (@illinidiva12) April 24, 2020

This is what happens when your confirmation bias is so bad that you probably need medication to combat it. — Amanda Hugginkiss (@AmandaHuggin1) April 25, 2020

And Florida would be in even better shape had Andrew Gillum been elected governor? His judgment seems … clouded lately.

