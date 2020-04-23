Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken a break from giving tours of her freezers to add her signature to the interim coronavirus relief package she and her party have been sitting on.

For another perspective, here’s Fox News’ Bret Baier:

Was the delay because she was waiting for a special commemorative pen to be made up and shipped to the Capitol?

We’ll see soon enough.

