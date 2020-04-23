As Twitchy reported, CNN went full reality TV when they broadcast a live shot of a post-quarantine Chris Cuomo emerging from the tomb — it was almost as compelling as watching Geraldo Rivera tunnel into Al Capone’s vault. Even New York Times media columnist Ben Smith thought it was “remarkable” the extent to which CNN, a supposed news channel, had adopted reality TV values with the breaking shot of Cuomo climbing up the stairs from his basement.

Johnny “Joey” Jones, who lost both legs to an IED in Afghanistan, thinks he missed out and wonders if maybe CNN’s cameras could capture his discharge from Walter Reed if he recreated it?

I lost my legs in August 2010. I left Walter Reed in October that year without fanfare. Maybe I should go back and leave again with a camera and script. People would really dig it! https://t.co/0ssT9UirEo — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 23, 2020

There was a bit of drama there on CNN for a guy leaving his basement.

It’s actress Kristy Swanson!

Johnny I can’t even watch this whole video. Now, you I would watch on TV all day. But not this poser. 🙄 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) April 23, 2020

Go for it Joey!! Cuomo is so full of himself! — Keep Looking Up (@KeepLookingUp6) April 23, 2020

And to think that was not even his true emergence-as he was spotted looking at property on Long Island. 😱 — Becky Bailey (@_becky_bailey) April 23, 2020

I think you are an amazing American Hero! In addition, you are great to watch on serious interviews and fun when you’re with GG. Thank you for serving and sacrificing so much for America and us. 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 — RacyTreez (@RacyTreez) April 23, 2020

CNN gave this phony Cuomo dude airtime so all his fans could see the big fanfare, CNN wasn’t at Walter Reed for the real stories or honoring the real heros, I salute and honor the real American heros, thank you from the bottom of my heart to real🇺🇸heros — Nancy (@bringurbest1) April 23, 2020

Idk what to say except thank you for your service and I truly mean that. Without people like you people like me would have nothing. At all. — Lynne Dula #PatriotsFight I'm a nobody (@DulaLynne) April 23, 2020

Jones might have been a Marine, but Cuomo and journalists like him are like firefighters running toward the flames.

And you are held in much higher regard than he is. Thank You for serving. — Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) April 23, 2020

Almost the same scenario, except he is a self-righteous phony and you are a hero and a patriot.

Thank you for your service and your sacrifice. 🇺🇸👍🇺🇸 — Dennis C Burke (@dennyb116) April 23, 2020

hahaha… Cuomo is a drama queen, his own biggest fan. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) April 23, 2020

Drama is in the Cuomo blood!! — glo1108 (@glo1108) April 23, 2020

God bless you, Joey. You're a brave man, and a hero in my book. OTOH, Fredo Cuomo is a bully, and a drama queen who seems to be desperate for attention. — NormalAmerican (@KowboyKandy) April 23, 2020

CNN ratings are so low that they need to orchestrate stunts like these to gain viewers — Happy Art Gallery (@DipasreeSamanta) April 23, 2020

I'm mean really, what did you do except lose both your legs in the service of your country. Fredo on the other hand, spent 3 grueling weeks pretending he was in quarantine, I see a ticker tape parade in his future, just you wait and see! — CJ Rosati (@keepitr05946320) April 23, 2020

Phony oozing out of this whole clip — Melissa Ross (@melissaross1) April 23, 2020

It’s true. Cuomo is a shameless attention seeker. Gag. — Stephanie Kimbrell (@stephkimbrell1) April 23, 2020

Hey, make it now, the time lapse wouldn’t stop any democrat. — ArtistUnplugged😷🎨 (@pinkartgurl59) April 23, 2020

How about it, CNN? Maybe stop making yourselves the news for one day and actually get out there and cover some real heroes. Actually, forget it — you’d just be in their way.

