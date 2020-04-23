Forget all of the stay-at-home demonstrations across the country, because this is the only one that matters. Watch as a woman probably named Karen refuses to leave a public playground closed due to coronavirus concerns despite the most patient cop in the United States trying to convince her to pack up and go home.
“Officer, you don’t want to do that.”
My god, the privilege is astounding but unsurprising pic.twitter.com/ggNnS11p2e
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2020
K*ren: "Arrest me"
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
"Protect us from getting Vitamin D and letting our kids play in the sunshine……?" 😑 https://t.co/qVqmdikMlr
— Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) April 23, 2020
This guy was being SUPER NICE
— Ryan lawn (@CoachLawnHealth) April 23, 2020
Oh my god, the shrill!🙉
— Yeoman of the Bowman (@pgmorse) April 23, 2020
It is astonishing. Karens gonna Karen.
— Jeff Mustonen📎 (@UWMoose) April 23, 2020
That’s a lot of Karen’s
— Steve O'Brien @🏡 (@StevehOBrien) April 23, 2020
Even worse: it was an astroturfed coordinated protest. https://t.co/npAPTYmjzg
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 23, 2020
According to KTVB 7, the playdate was actually a planned protest.
As she was being handcuffed, [Sara] Brady sternly said, while pointing to the ground, “Someone call Idaho Freedom Foundation right now and get them on the phone.”
The Idaho Freedom Foundation said it was part of a planned protest. They have an ongoing list of places that will hold protests against the stay at home order.
During the confrontation leading up to Brady’s arrest, an unnamed city employee asked Brady and the woman filming it, “Were you guys organized to do this? So all of you just showed up at once?”
“You do know we are white moms right?”
— TC (@TCBettini) April 23, 2020
Karen and Becky need to be slapped! The parks are closed for PUBLIC SAFETY. It's akin to shutting the pool because a swimmer had diarrhea. They're closed FOR YOUR SAFETY, Becky!
Of course they don't want to follow the rules, they don't apply to them. 🙄
— Marcella L. (@Marcella555) April 23, 2020
That cop has way more patience than me.
— Slow Walkin (@LouReed322) April 23, 2020
Traumatizing your kid by forcing it watch you get arrested to own the libs
— DSass (@sassaman_sass) April 23, 2020
See, not all shelter-in-place protesters are Confederate-flag carrying Nazis driving pickup trucks; some are suburban moms.
This shows how insane you are in the media. Your privilege is the problem. The mother is right; the state wrong.
— Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 23, 2020
It gets crazier. According to the Huffington Post, famed militia member Ammon Bundy led a protest at the home of the cop who arrested Brady … who is also “a prominent Idaho anti-vaxxer.”
I think the anti-vaccination movement is about to shift from being controversial and criticized to intensely controversial and extremely widely criticized.https://t.co/0V8yBzqHc1 pic.twitter.com/8bHxCUG4E9
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 23, 2020
Is it just us, or are things getting crazier out there?
Related:
Citizens caught doing non-essential walking of their dogs during curfew told they’ll be ticketed or arrested https://t.co/UgD8GI5tDq
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 15, 2020