If there’s anything we trust far less than the mainstream media, it’s academia. You could read the Washington Post and the New York Times for a year and not touch the amount of garbage that gets published in academic journals. Remember when the journal Nature published a study showing that assigning gender by the genitals one is born with “has no foundation in science”?

Politico is reporting that a study published in the academic journal Administrative Theory & Praxis concludes that deaths from the coronavirus might hit Trump voters over 65 the hardest and hand over crucial swing states to Joe Biden in November. Combine that with the totally legitimate study that Sean Hannity viewers are more likely to die from COVID-19 than Tucker Carlson viewers and you have a recipe for disaster.

Politico reports:

Academic researchers writing in a little-noticed public administration journal — Administrative Theory & Praxis — conclude that when considering nothing other than the tens of thousands of deaths projected from the virus, demographic shifts alone could be enough to swing crucial states to Joe Biden in the fall.

“The pandemic is going to take a greater toll on the conservative electorate leading into this election — and that’s simply just a calculation of age,” Andrew Johnson, the lead author and a professor of management at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, said in an interview. “The virus is killing more older voters, and in many states that’s the key to a GOP victory.”

In Pennsylvania, should the state return to using only social distancing to fight infections, over 13,000 more Republican than Democratic voters in that age category could be lost.

The piece then goes on to add all the disclaimers and clarifications that show the study to be complete crap.

We don’t even know if Joe Biden will be the nominee by the time November rolls around. Factor that into your study.

