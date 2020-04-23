If there’s anything we trust far less than the mainstream media, it’s academia. You could read the Washington Post and the New York Times for a year and not touch the amount of garbage that gets published in academic journals. Remember when the journal Nature published a study showing that assigning gender by the genitals one is born with “has no foundation in science”?

Politico is reporting that a study published in the academic journal Administrative Theory & Praxis concludes that deaths from the coronavirus might hit Trump voters over 65 the hardest and hand over crucial swing states to Joe Biden in November. Combine that with the totally legitimate study that Sean Hannity viewers are more likely to die from COVID-19 than Tucker Carlson viewers and you have a recipe for disaster.