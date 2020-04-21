There were plenty of news stories back when there were 47 people running for the Democratic presidential nomination that it was the most diverse field ever. Then the Democrats spoke at the polls and narrowed down that field to two white men in their 70s after ejecting the Native American woman. Now the Democrats have the whitest of candidates who reminisces about how black children amused themselves by rubbing his blonde leg hair in the swimming pool.

A new Pew poll reports that 49 percent of Democrats polled said they’re bothered by the fact that their nominee is a white man in his 70s. Whites seem to care a lot more than blacks or Hispanics, who don’t seem nearly as bothered. Maybe black voters still thank Biden and his boss for keeping Mitt Romney from putting them back in chains.

In a new Pew poll, 41% of Dems say it bothers them that their nominee will be a white male in his 70s and 59% say it doesn't. By race: White

Bothers 49%

Doesn't bother 51% Black

Bothers 28%

Doesn't bother 72% Hispanic

Bothers 30%

Doesn't bother 70%https://t.co/WKPDSWFpiB — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) April 21, 2020

Elizabeth Warren supporters are the most upset:

Supporters of Dem candidates bothered that nominee will be white male in his 70s: Biden supporters

Bothers 21%

Doesn't bother 79% Sanders

Bothers 42%

Doesn't bother 58% Buttigieg

Bothers 57%

Doesn't bother 43% Warren

Bothers 73%

Doesn't bother 26% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) April 21, 2020

This is my favorite Great Awokening data point ever: White Democrats are almost twice as likely as black ones to be bothered by the fact that Joe Biden is white.https://t.co/661l9Uwrl2 pic.twitter.com/ugz4iyaMMh — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) April 21, 2020

What's amazing about this is that White Libs find it way more disturbing than minorities do…further proving that actual ethnic minorities don't care much for identity politics and that pretty much the whole thing is virtue signaling for rich liberal whites. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 21, 2020

LOL it bothers white people the most 😂😂😂 — Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) April 21, 2020

Universities have done a brilliant job of convincing white people to feel guilty about their race — ATX Libertarian (@libertyinatx) April 21, 2020

Pretty definitive evidence that the Democratic party appeals to white guilt. — Hamlet of Manlius (@HamletofManlius) April 21, 2020

White liberals are probably the most pathetic group of people in this country. — Tricky Dick Politics (@TrickyDickPol) April 21, 2020

So, basically liberal white knighters are the ones who are bothered. 🙄😁🙄😁🙄😁🙄😁🙄😁 — Pollyanna (@Sonshinelolly) April 21, 2020

Aren’t these the same minions that didn’t get behind a women of color. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — David Me (@david5330) April 21, 2020

Lol reminds me of Latinx. Only woke white people and AOC use it. No one uses it in real life. — Octavius (@Octavius_Julii) April 21, 2020

It was always funny to hear Warren drag that one out.

73% of Warren supporters being annoyed by not having a minority candidate to vote for🤔 — Me (@TheEndOfTheEar3) April 21, 2020

Those people of color aren’t race conscious enough. Somebody needs to explain systemic racism to them. — Semi-Automatic Assault Virus (@dom_towne) April 21, 2020

Why can’t blacks and Hispanics be as aware of racial issues as we enlightened whites are? — OKB (@silenceddissent) April 21, 2020

How to be Offended on Behalf of Others: A Treatise on the White Modern Liberal. — 3 Raccoons in a Trench Coat (@KimJongUlti) April 21, 2020

Why are white liberals awful people? — Lazy Crusader (@CheshireGlanton) April 21, 2020

We already knew this, white liberal women are more than happy to be offended on behalf of people who dont actually care about the supposed offense. — Sween (@sweenprs) April 21, 2020

“Liberals” are no longer liberal. “Conservatives” are conserving liberal western democracy. What a world we live in…. — Pablo (@paul_atx2020) April 21, 2020

White liberals are the only demographic group with an out-group bias, meaning they hate themselves. A trait only unique to them. — Darian Brown (@ThaDestrya) April 21, 2020

Rich liberal asshats will let themselves be bothered by anything their overlords tell them to be bothered about. — R- (@Fiddlerrpk) April 21, 2020

So it looks like rich liberal whites are the most offended. Only solution is to totally ignore and negate any opinions rich liberal whites have on the race of a presidential candidate. Problem solved.

Sit this one out Karen's of the left. — gee money (@Eagles_416) April 21, 2020

Graduate School Where you learn to judge people by the shape and shade of their genitalia. pic.twitter.com/WKPMwBBxmL — Whataboutista (@Whataboutista) April 21, 2020

These numbers are pretty crazy. White dems are split 50/50 on how much it bothers them that the candidate is white. Black and Hispanic Dems don't seem to care. Why are white liberals so hung up on race, but minorities are not? https://t.co/3u0VzOCYP6 — Ian Hilgart-Martiszus 🇺🇸 (@IanFelipeSays) April 21, 2020

They’ve been told and formally educated for so long that they’re racist that they believe it. — realDonLewis (@dwtl13) April 21, 2020

Because they’re controlling SOBs? — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) April 21, 2020

Minority perspective: it’s mind boggling how much white people are obsessed with race 🤯 — peanutgallery (@peanutg53954578) April 21, 2020

The keyword may be "male" more than "white".

Lot's of anti-"patriarchy" intersectional feminists in the affluent white liberal community. — Dave T (@daveTgeek) April 21, 2020

Low self esteem, resulting in self hatred, that also shows up as hatred for the nation? — Bellers 🇺🇸 (@_Bellers_) April 21, 2020

What's the split on if it bothers then that he's not mentally capable? — Skippy (@paddua) April 21, 2020

We’d really like to see that number because we’d bet it’s pretty significant. It’s no wonder why Democrats were getting all hot and bothered about white man Andrew Cuomo taking over the nomination after they saw him giving coronavirus press conferences.

Related: