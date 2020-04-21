As Twitchy reported earlier, there are major rumors coming out of North Korea that Kim Jong Un’s health is in grave danger following surgery, though who can trust any news coming out of North Korea?

MSNBC’s Katy Tur had the hot scoop Monday night that Kim was brain-dead.

NBC News confirmed the story, but then Tur deleted the tweet, essentially un-confirming the story.

I’ve deleted that last tweet out of an abundance of caution. Waiting on more info. Apologies. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 21, 2020

Why change how you do things now? https://t.co/VgABNM5qrm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2020

Good one.

You can lie about the GOP but gotta be reeeeeally delicate when talking about a murderous dictator. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 21, 2020

Katy Tur: The Woman Who Knew Too Little — Alison, Queen of Skulls💀 🏳️‍🌈 (@RealAlisonPoole) April 21, 2020

Good to see where she draws the line on rumors and speculation. — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) April 21, 2020

“I’ve decided to not rush into this fire to fight it, out of an abundance of caution.” — A Standard Deviation (@ARogueEngineer) April 21, 2020

Treating the brutal dictator to more deference than they would ever offer highschool kids from a red state — Kyle (@703Kyle) April 21, 2020

Austere scholar Kim Jong-Un was… — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 21, 2020

Comfortably Smug has embellished the story, Brian Williams-style.

Katy Tur led a raid in North Korea killing Kim Jong Un, but President Trump refuses to give her the medal of honor. Unbelievable. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 21, 2020

Katy Tur has successfully incapacitated Kim Jung Un by making him brain dead. He now joins the rest of her following. — PooBarBandit (@SwimRescue202) April 21, 2020

Imagine the horror on Kim Jong Un's face as all 5'2 of Katy Tur towered over him, just before the killing blow. — Thaun (@Thaun84) April 21, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Ytd7jISYhi — Prof B has left the building (@BProfB) April 21, 2020

Don’t forget Brian Williams was there too. — Lucky Duck 🦆🇺🇸 (@FlyingJayDee) April 21, 2020

He was flying the chopper.

