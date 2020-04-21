As Twitchy reported earlier, there are major rumors coming out of North Korea that Kim Jong Un’s health is in grave danger following surgery, though who can trust any news coming out of North Korea?

MSNBC’s Katy Tur had the hot scoop Monday night that Kim was brain-dead.

NBC News confirmed the story, but then Tur deleted the tweet, essentially un-confirming the story.

Good one.

Comfortably Smug has embellished the story, Brian Williams-style.

He was flying the chopper.

