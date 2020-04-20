Note the headline; the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman is an established enough journalist to be sly enough to say that the president “is often criticized for fomenting anger in the country.” By whom? This is the same as the journalist asking the guy in the next cubicle what he thinks and then writing, “sources say.”

The president, who is often criticized for fomenting anger in the country, says the press “foments anger.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 20, 2020

If only we could recall a time that the mainstream media worked in tandem to gin up outrage over something.

Any statement or article about Maggie Haberman should start out: "Maggie Haberman, who was sued for lying about children from Covington, Kentucky…" https://t.co/WUSAE45zzp — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 20, 2020

You do. You tried to turn an entire country against high school students on a field trip. It was all lies and none of the msm cared to find that out. You are worse than he said. — Gigi Kay (@GigiKay84) April 20, 2020

I'm pretty pissed the media/Schiff and Nadler lied about having the goods on Trump for three + years. — ✨QZ Suzy (@SEAtherton3) April 20, 2020

What do you call the Russian hoax that you complicit dolts pushed? That foments anger, no? — Kenter (@Kenter97751729) April 20, 2020

The press, who are often criticized for fomenting anger in the country, says the President "foments anger." — Pimpfeet Wilson (@PimpfeetW) April 20, 2020

I'm sort of in the middle, but from my perspective yeah, the press spends a LOT of time manufacturing outrage. Their utter hatred of Trump is palpable. — Another Former Democrat (@AnotherFormer) April 20, 2020

This tweet perfectly encapsulates media hatred of Trump. They are used to controlling discourse and punishing their political opponents with the “foments anger” narrative. They don’t know how to handle an equivalent response. https://t.co/dNkaoT2nOb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 20, 2020

The Press has led the #Resistance — Jeff Cunningham (@jeffrygc) April 20, 2020

He is 100% correct. Mostly from CNN, NYT, and MSNBC. They essentially work for the DNC, not Americans. — JΛDΣ ΚӨЯӨƧΉI-ΥΛ (@JadeKoroshi) April 20, 2020

Don’t forget the the stark contrast of an angry press that suddenly woke up after a conspicuous 8 years of hibernation. — TopSecretK9 Meme Debunker (@topsecretk9) April 20, 2020

Coming from a press that wrote about the sun glistening off of Obama’s pectorals as he approached the beach from the raging surf😩😩 that same media are now foaming at the mouth like a rabid dog…. — Risa Davis⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@texasrighty) April 20, 2020

Mollie's right. @maggieNYT is like a fighter with a glass jaw. Can't take a punch. There's always a narrative. There's never even an attempt an objectivity or honest discourse because they aren't reporting, they're pushing an agenda. That includes Maggie. — Natural Born Citizen (@naturalbornhere) April 20, 2020

I despise them on a cellular level. Trump should order them to make TP. We're running low and their reporting is crap. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) April 20, 2020

The press is often criticized too, just not by the press. But believe it or not, there are others besides journalists in the world. — Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) April 20, 2020

You do EVERY SINGLE day. Red vs blue 24/7. — Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) April 20, 2020

Which is true! You people take apart a sentence and put it together in a negative way to try and degrade Trump. — MAGA Gina 🙏🌷 (@gina20202) April 20, 2020

Pot meet Kettle — Mike James (@mookie_james) April 20, 2020

Fact check: True! — Alberta: Strong, Independent & Free (@UWork4It) April 20, 2020

Your paper just ran a piece saying Fox News got someone killed. You created many fires over Kavanaugh, never mind Trump. So yeah, own it. — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 20, 2020

Imagine that! Blaming Hannity, opinion talk show host, for a mans death due to a cruise that took place 8 days before his words were spoken. Can’t imagine why people would be angry and frustrated by you and your ilk — Mike (@michaeljashmore) April 20, 2020

It is true. You are dividing this country. You should be ashamed.. — Rammy (@HapppyWarrior) April 20, 2020

Fact check – true — Corn Pop's Blonde Pony Soldier (@Drukqs7) April 20, 2020

You suck so bad — Qandle Light (@Qandles) April 20, 2020

And he’s not wrong either. You ghoul. — Doug Jones (@DoUgJoNeZ1) April 20, 2020

Trump has higher approval than the media. — Dale Cooper 🇺🇸 (@AgentCoopr702) April 20, 2020

That's because you do. Have you looked at ratings for legacy media? You're failing miserably. Do you honestly think people who don't trust you/your organizations are not frustrated & angered by the bullshit you try to pass off as news? Stop feigning shock. This isn't new to you. — Slender Man Privilege (@Slenderrific) April 20, 2020

Lol. During the 2016 Presidential Election, Wikileaks released email documents that revealed that @maggieNYT and @GlennThrush were working with the Clinton campaign. Maggie Haberman is a complete hack with zero credibility. — Romney Wordsworth (@Thaobsoleteman) April 21, 2020

So who 'tee'd up' this story for you? I mean you can't have an original thought without it going through 'channels' eh Comrade? Eh? — Dimitri Kissov (@Dimitri_Kissov) April 20, 2020

See ya! You are the #EnemyOfThePeople — the time is now (@TheChoiceIsYou4) April 20, 2020

Where’s the lie? The press frames every “question” for the president as an accusation and then asks who’s fomenting anger.

Related: