Note the headline; the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman is an established enough journalist to be sly enough to say that the president “is often criticized for fomenting anger in the country.” By whom? This is the same as the journalist asking the guy in the next cubicle what he thinks and then writing, “sources say.”

If only we could recall a time that the mainstream media worked in tandem to gin up outrage over something.

Where’s the lie? The press frames every “question” for the president as an accusation and then asks who’s fomenting anger.

