What was that question someone anonymously left for OANN’s White House correspondent? Do you think your question helped stop the spread of the coronavirus? That really should be taped to the backs of all the chairs in the White House briefing room.

On Monday, PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor told President Trump she’d interviewed someone whose family got sick by going to a funeral in March, and they blame Trump because he wasn’t wearing a mask or telling them they should have stayed home.

Alcindor question: “I interviewed someone who said their family got sick, they went to a funeral in March, & they said mainly because the president wasn’t taking it seriously, that if the president had a mask on, if he was saying that we should stay home, we would’ve stayed home” — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 20, 2020

“…A man said his entire family got sick because they listened to you and didn't stay home. Are you concerned that downplaying the virus got people sick?” — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 20, 2020

You remember that clip of Joe Biden losing it on a reporter and shouting “Why” over and over again? Why does that never, ever happen to Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Mayor Bill de Blasio, who are on video urging people not to change their lifestyles as late as March?

She neglected to say that when they got back from the funeral they downed a half gallon of fish tank cleaner — Jim (@Jim_donahue9) April 20, 2020

This one time, at band camp… — Johnny Dudenbossel (@Camcopgh1) April 20, 2020

Jesus God. These people have to be spoon fed? Grow some balls and man up if we have a pandemic. It is the citizen's duty to stay informed. NO ONE can say that Trump has not informed us. He has done an amazing job of informing us along the way. — Windswept77 (@Windswept77) April 20, 2020

Typical garbage media question It's Trump's fault because he wasn't wearing mask Neither was Dr Fauci or Dr Birx. Why wasn't they asked the same question — BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) April 20, 2020

Neither are most of the reporters in the briefing room. Alcindor certainly wasn’t wearing one.

Contrived BS for sound bites. — Carolina Brew ✏️✏️✏️ (@deeplens) April 20, 2020

By March, we were quarantined and were told by CDC NOT to wear masks, to save them for medical professionals. Also, the media are not wearing masks, Governor Glittertits doesn’t wear a mask and he’s on television every morning. Personal responsibility. So, STFU with this noise. pic.twitter.com/X6bcWm1O0e — 🐝 Quarantined Hornet🐝 (@HornetStings) April 20, 2020

She asks without a mask on! 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Julie (@julicape) April 20, 2020

So @Yamiche Alcindor claims it's Trump's fault that some people got sick because they went to a funeral and wouldn't have gone if the President wore a mask. 🙄 It never ends with these people. #PressBriefing Oh by the way I don't see any reporters in there wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/H9OeSkSXTc — Gays for Trump (@GaysForTrumpTN) April 20, 2020

She's a moron… the people at that funeral got the virus from an asymptomatic family member; not @POTUS; but far be it from @Yamiche to tell the truth about that! — #Censored Patriot نgardenofthegods (@gardenofthegods) April 20, 2020

This is insane. — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Only Losers Watch Xi NN🇺🇸 (@HeWillBeWithUs) April 20, 2020

And let's not talk about Bidens rallies in March because they had 13 people or less!! 😂😂 — Deb (Text Trump 88022) (@Deb4trump66) April 20, 2020

He actually is doing fine. I have seen him accomplish "grace under pressure" several times. This situation has got to change him and other people. We are warring an unseen enemy, not people. Can people admit, he's trying? — Keith and Donna (@dkkirkendoll) April 20, 2020

What do you expect? Maybe they should ask how many ICU beds we have, and how many are occupied? How many have been occupied at the peak? How many were occupied last year? You expect, maybe, reporting? — Edward Fox (@ewfoxjr) April 20, 2020

People! What the heck happened to ‘adulting’?! Put on your big boy (or girl) pants and BE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOURSELVES! And, the question? Come on already! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — RisaLS🇺🇸 (@RisaLS15) April 20, 2020

Go back to March 9 th. Farsi was making the rounds on tv saying it was extremely low and you can go on cruises. The president was getting the info from the doctors. — Angela Boccia (@AngelaBoccia8) April 20, 2020

People who take zero responsibility for themselves love to make up these stories where whole families aren’t responsible for their own decisions and actions. — loveusa2018 (@loveusa2018) April 20, 2020

She's such a hack. — GSL🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦 (@gsl6464) April 20, 2020

Can you imagine being stupid enough to act that way, ask that question, or believe that the whole thing isn't a lie? — wtb (@wtb377120) April 20, 2020

Perhaps if the networks were carrying the daily pressers this person would have known about the presidents social distancing guidelines….. — Kev (@kevnicss) April 20, 2020

So dumb. I had to turn it off at that point. Too embarrassed to listen. — RodianRomanovic (@RodianRomanovic) April 20, 2020

There’s just no bottom of the barrel for these journalists who are supposedly passing on life-saving information to us daily.

Related: