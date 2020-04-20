Tara Setmayer has the Lincoln Project in her Twitter bio, although her big claim to fame and maybe even a blue check is her podcast and contributor gigs on CNN and ABC. In any case, she’s upset that President Trump keeps lying about having instituted a travel ban from China at the end of January, seeing as there were exceptions, including Green Card holders, American citizens and their family members, and Taiwan.

We’re not sure where to begin. Both the WHO and Democrats were against travel bans anyway; at least Trump made something happen, even if it arose from his “record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fear-mongering,” according to Joe Biden.

Where to start?

