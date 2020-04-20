Tara Setmayer has the Lincoln Project in her Twitter bio, although her big claim to fame and maybe even a blue check is her podcast and contributor gigs on CNN and ABC. In any case, she’s upset that President Trump keeps lying about having instituted a travel ban from China at the end of January, seeing as there were exceptions, including Green Card holders, American citizens and their family members, and Taiwan.

We’re not sure where to begin. Both the WHO and Democrats were against travel bans anyway; at least Trump made something happen, even if it arose from his “record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fear-mongering,” according to Joe Biden.

Trump is constantly lying abt a complete ban on travel from China. It was NOT a total ban. There were 11 exceptions including, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Green Card holders, American citizens and their family members. Why isn’t this mentioned at these briefings? — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) April 20, 2020

Where to start?

Wait, are you serious? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 20, 2020

<whispers> Taiwan isn't part of China. https://t.co/TlKLKWtq90 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 20, 2020

The word "Taiwan" doesn't even appear in Trump's Chinese travel restriction exemption announcement, because the U.S. doesn't treat it like part of China. https://t.co/7NlyIgOqIH — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 20, 2020

Ah yes, Taiwan, noted ally of China. …are you for real — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 20, 2020

Taiwan is not China. Are you suddenly a Communist sympathizer? https://t.co/MC624E47yH — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) April 20, 2020

Are we saying that Taiwan is China now? https://t.co/e6cyOME6Bw — Elijah “Essential Worker” Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) April 20, 2020

So. You included Taiwan. Did you know what you just suggested? https://t.co/KSFl65xIzB — AGenZConservative (@APunchableGuy) April 21, 2020

Why are you repeating CCP propaganda? This is news to the people of #Taiwan. Taiwan is not part of China but an independent country. No amount of CCP propaganda will change that. https://t.co/BDWGqrxiFH — John Brooks (@Jbroks86) April 21, 2020

Project Lincoln shill thinks Taiwan is part of China. https://t.co/C3t5I4uNIk — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) April 21, 2020

Fun fact: Hong Kong and Macau issue their own visas and passports. https://t.co/QXwHEgTc4i — Rob (@2Aupdates) April 20, 2020

Hong kong, Macao, and Taiwan are not China. Americans are not China, and Green card holders are just shy of americans and likely have homes here. But sure, go off on how trump should've been stricter with his travel ban https://t.co/LuhFb94Mxl — Jeff_Jones (@NWLibertarian) April 21, 2020

"Trump should have stranded US citizens in China" is quite the take. https://t.co/alYiI9CSji — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) April 21, 2020

Serious questions: 1. Oh those exceptions listed, which ones were unreasonable/ill-advised? 2. Is the suggestion a harsher travel ban was tenable among anyone critical of it then or of Trump now? https://t.co/9YOiTKY9g8 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 20, 2020

Which exception do you have an issue with….BE SPECIFIC https://t.co/pRvyj74DvR — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) April 20, 2020

Taiwan isn't part of China, no matter how much the CCP and their sniveling sycophants pretend otherwise. I like the way you think American citizens & legal immigrants should've been denied entry to their own home, though. A paragon of empathy and compassion. — American 🇺🇸 Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) April 21, 2020

They were AMERICANS — Barb (@Barbnotbot) April 21, 2020

Because no one else is psycho enough to want to strand US citizens in communist China while they're covering up a pandemic and locking people in their houses to die. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) April 20, 2020

yeah – he should have totally told those American citizens -and their families- they were FORBIDDEN to come home .. because f' them https://t.co/3MnSDwwGWu — Federal Spy Guy (@FederalSpyGuy) April 20, 2020

First. Taiwan. Second. Would you have Americans stranded and at the mercy of the Chinese during this crisis? https://t.co/dmR2QvgFtG — NiedsDeadGhost (@NiedsG) April 20, 2020

I would love for Joe Biden to go onstage and tell the American people why he should have abandoned their fellow citizens in a foreign country. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 20, 2020

Are you saying we should have left green card holders and citizens stranded? Is that really what you wanted, you insane radish? — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) April 20, 2020

To paraphrase: "We should have stranded US citizens in Communist China during a pandemic where people were locked in their houses to die. Also, Taiwan and Hong Kong are part of China." Lincoln Project, you're doing great. https://t.co/XZNBpmvUcy — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) April 20, 2020

They came back in BECAUSE they are citizens and green card holders, you dolt. https://t.co/Vojjhgzz32 — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) April 20, 2020

Maybe you should listen? You seem smart. pic.twitter.com/hOFnCZ0ezQ — Casey🇺🇸Trump Supporting Smelly Deplorable⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CaseyDE86658915) April 20, 2020

Tara's Galaxybrain would prefer to not let citizens come home during a pandemic. Tara thinks you won't know that's why it wasn't a complete travel ban. Tara is literally fake news. Don't be Tara. — J Bizzle (@Spugs78) April 20, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) April 20, 2020

