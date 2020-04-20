During Friday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Trump pointed to a list of countries and their reported coronavirus mortality rates and asked, “Does anybody really believe this number,” while pointing to China down at the very bottom of the chart. He was even backed up by Dr. Deborah Birx, who said she posted China’s number “so basically you can see how unrealistic this would be.”

Trump bashes China's minuscule 'official' coronavirus death toll https://t.co/X3QzuKcz4p — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 19, 2020

"Does anybody really believe this?" says Pres Trump, about chart on Coronavirus mortality rates that show Iran and China with very low numbers. pic.twitter.com/QqkbLyOlfQ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 18, 2020

The chart showed China with a mortality rate of 0.33 per 100,000 people, far below every other country — so far as to earn an asterisk. Next up was Germany with a mortality rate of 5.25.

Chen Weihua, EU bureau chief for the China Daily, called Trump a “racist a**hole” for suggesting there are more people who have died from COVID-19 in China than in the United States.

For what it’s worth, Trump said he didn’t believe Iran’s numbers either.

Not sure this is reason to accuse him of being racist? What am I missing? — Sean 😷🇦🇺🇨🇭 (@_seanswims) April 18, 2020

LOL no but a nut would interpret it into nonsense as you did. — Mike (@FarmIllinois77) April 20, 2020

Ok CCP mouthpiece. — MusicManGA (@MusicManGA2) April 20, 2020

No, he's doubting the rank mendacity of an opaque, authoritarian state which lies about everything, steals anything not locked down [intellectual property], and cheats in economic manners. A quintessentially dishonest regime, the Chinese Communist Party. — 🇺🇸 TrumpNasty 🇹🇼 (@trump_nasty) April 20, 2020

Your lack of logic is typical of a journalist. — F. Warren Zevon (@FWarrenZevon) April 20, 2020

No he was pointing out how they lied, continue to lie and poison our citizens – Wuhan is still shut down for domestic travel but non stop to Iran, Milan or San Francisco, sure get on board — American Patriot (@Smokey_Boner) April 20, 2020

Its not coldblooded, its simple math. Did you study it? Why don't you question your emperor that how many bodies did he silently burnt in those crematoriums? Now that's coldblooded for winnie the pooh. — Ashwani Chandra (@ashwanichandra5) April 18, 2020

How is that coldblooded or racist? The point relates to data reliability. When the CCP becomes more transparent with data, it's reputation will improve. It is common for world leaders to question China's data. It is a credibility problem that cries of racist doesn't solve. — Dr. Zeeb Zo (@ZeebZo) April 19, 2020

It’s not being racist, that dumb tactic is transparent and tired now. Everyone knows Trump was referring to the #CCPChina covering up the real numbers dead. #china has to start telling the truth for a change — Patricia (@Patrici52391051) April 20, 2020

Are you that stupid?????? — mg8 (@mg872182330) April 20, 2020

Wow Chen…are you that clueless? — J E Salway II (@JSalwayII) April 20, 2020

But I don’t hear you saying what he said is incorrect. Guessing because it’s not. No way the numbers reported by the CCP are correct. — heather dudman (@HeatherDudman) April 20, 2020

Yeah, wanting accurate numbers from lying communists must be racist. That’s the only possible reason. You are quite the deep thinker. — Brian Garland (@briankgarland) April 20, 2020

Oh, and no country on this planet is as racist and xenophobic as China. So there’s that. — Brian Garland (@briankgarland) April 20, 2020

It is not racist to question the totally unbelievable statistics coming from The Chinese Communist Party. They have lied from day one and have the blood of the world on their hands and yet you attack the President for calling them out? — Tom McCutcheon (@tmccutcheon27) April 20, 2020

It’s his job, literally.

Why did 21 million phones in China all go silent? — AW (@ArtbyAWOHS) April 20, 2020

Nothing racist about calling out already once revised stats, that are still wrong, wrong. Why not just tell the truth. It’s going to come out anyway, just makes the CCP look horrible. — Sean Davis (@Sdavis8) April 18, 2020

Propaganda only works if people are listening to it.

Nobody cares what you say or believes a word of it.

China, through it's deliberate cover up of this pandemic has killed more people than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. — Kev Metcalfe (@kev_metcalfe) April 20, 2020

But are you saying China is being transparent in their data? That was Trump’s point after all — Pay Mey (@MIMayTP19) April 20, 2020

Stop being an apologist for brutal China because you get to go after Trump. China lied, people died. Organ Harvesting? Racism? Religious Intolerance? You just draw the line at virtue signaling about "racism". You don't care about actual racism or other travesties. — Jason Hamden (@HamdenJason) April 20, 2020

What you're either too dumb to understand or trying to cover up, is that China lied about and covered up the #ChinaVirus for weeks, if not months causing more death and destruction than there would have been if they'd been honest…So which on is it? Are you stupid or complicit? — Tyler Legate (@TylerLegate1) April 20, 2020

We know he’s complicit, but he is also stupid?

