Well, this is certainly high praise — or heavy sarcasm. The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart (also an MSNBC contributor, as they all are) thinks everyone should be watching “Maddow” during the COVID-19 crisis, as she’s bringing the same journalism excellence to the coronavirus pandemic that she did to the Russian collusion story and President Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

If you're not watching @maddow during our Covid-19 nightmare you're not getting the full picture of what's happening. That journalism excellence you relied on during Russia & impeachment is in full effect now. Thank you for shining a light in the places where we need to focus. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) April 18, 2020

"That journalism excellence you relied on during Russia & impeachment is in full effect now." Gotcha. We'll know what it's worth, then. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 18, 2020

"journalism excellence you relied on during Russia" pic.twitter.com/Gh2qBox0GU — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 18, 2020

“journalism excellence” pic.twitter.com/cAjYbP0sFK — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) April 18, 2020

But…she was completely wrong about the Russia thing guy. — Jim Mason (@LiveFreeJim) April 18, 2020

Wait, "journalism excellence" that pushed Russian collusion when…..there was no Russian collusion? Interesting. — Just A Dude (@JustaDudeInSoCA) April 18, 2020

Lol. She got everything wrong on Russia, Russia. Russia. She’s a joke. — debbie (@debbie23987545) April 18, 2020

Everything she said about Russia was wrong but yeah she is an excellent propagandist. — “Chinese Virus” it comes from China. Holmes⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Sherlokette) April 18, 2020

Dude, Rachel Maddow has been dead wrong on EVERYTHING Russia relayed. Everything! — julesie (@justjules99) April 18, 2020

That’s the best joke I’ve heard this weekend. Thanks for the laugh! — RLW (@RLW808) April 18, 2020

"That journalism excellence you relied on during Russia" Uh, she was a clearinghouse for Russia conspiracy theories we now know to be dead wrong! @Heminator — Marcus T. Cicero (@cedantarmatog1) April 18, 2020

Russia was a bust. Impeachment was a bust. Well, to be fair, Russia was more than a bust, it was an embarassment of biblical proportions for the MSM. So, what journalism excellence are we talking about exactly? "Orange man bad" isn't even remotely enough. — A Bear (@Bearocalypse) April 18, 2020

This has to be satire! — Russ Richards (@theRussRichards) April 18, 2020

I didn't see a sarcasm tag. — Deemed Political (@DeemedPolitical) April 18, 2020

Name one thing she has been right about. — ayasgirl (@ayasgirl) April 18, 2020

She was spot on about that Navy hospital ship 😂 — Jill (@his_natrgrl) April 18, 2020

The one she said it was “nonsense” to believe would be docked in New York in a week? Even the official White House Twitter account tweeted out video of that prediction to dunk on her.

One of Maddow's best. And recent too: Rachel "I am told now, waiting for clarification,,,,yes, the Swiss Navy has now invaded New York City. The harbor is now under attack. Ostensibly because of this quote, unquote, Administration's failure to act appropriately." pic.twitter.com/KuFVttBdA7 — Pops_Mensa (@Phil_Actic) April 18, 2020

lol are you serious right now https://t.co/bQwJz8W3JX — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) April 18, 2020

She literally cried the night her 2 year narrative was shattered. She got every single thing wrong! — Rob Watterson (@robwatterson) April 18, 2020

Try and read for a change. The newly posted IG details by @CBS_Herridge a REAL journalist, debunks every single point Madcow ever made. — ExtraSass (@SassExtra) April 18, 2020

Yeah that's why her ratings went out the window after Mueller dropped his bombshell on you guys. Yep not watching — Kenneth Allen (@thecatsonme) April 18, 2020

Remember that time when she got ahold of Trump’s tax return. Best episode ever! — DiveBarRepublican (@Politigolf1) April 18, 2020

Hey remember that time she had the “scoop” on Trump’s tax returns? Yeah that worked out well. — Jacob 57th Regiment (@CrewHopes) April 18, 2020

Yeah, they maybe shouldn’t have hyped up that episode so badly that showed Donald Trump had paid (maybe even overpaid) about $38 million in federal tax in 2005.

Bruh — Jordan L. Perkins (@jordanlperkins) April 18, 2020

This a parody tweet, right? — Joe (@JoeMPrz1) April 18, 2020

Where does one order tinfoil hats with Maddow branding? — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) April 18, 2020

Alternate universes. Only explanation. #TDS has literally created an alternate universe. — CDB (@quietnolonger) April 18, 2020

I hope she sees this bro, but I have a surprise for you… #WhoWantsToTellHim — Attack Snake (@MingusYaDingus) April 18, 2020

No matter how much smoke you try to blow up her trousers, she's probably not in to you… — Stupidity Repellent (@EstabenSol) April 18, 2020

He seriously mentioned her Russia reporting as proof of her excellent journalism.

