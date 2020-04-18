Well, this is certainly high praise — or heavy sarcasm. The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart (also an MSNBC contributor, as they all are) thinks everyone should be watching “Maddow” during the COVID-19 crisis, as she’s bringing the same journalism excellence to the coronavirus pandemic that she did to the Russian collusion story and President Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

Trending

The one she said it was “nonsense” to believe would be docked in New York in a week? Even the official White House Twitter account tweeted out video of that prediction to dunk on her.

Yeah, they maybe shouldn’t have hyped up that episode so badly that showed Donald Trump had paid (maybe even overpaid) about $38 million in federal tax in 2005.

He seriously mentioned her Russia reporting as proof of her excellent journalism.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusimpeachmentjonathan capehartjournalism excellenceMSNBCrachel maddowRussian collusionWashington Post