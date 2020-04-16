As Twitchy reported Wednesday, night, Fox News had an exclusive report with multiple sources confirming that COVID-19 didn’t originate from a wet market but rather originated in a Wuhan laboratory and was transmitted from a bat to “patient zero,” i.e., the “conspiracy theory” that Sen. Tom Cotton was spreading.

CNN picked up on Fox News’ reporting, and The Hill picked up on CNN’s reporting, emphasizing that the theory was unverified and was being pushed by conservatives, including President Trump.

US officials are reportedly investigating an unverified theory pushed by conservatives including President Trump that the coronavirus outbreak began in a Chinese laboratory. https://t.co/eRN2kEXFnm — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2020

John Bowden reports:

U.S. officials are reportedly investigating an unverified theory pushed by conservatives including President Trump that the coronavirus outbreak began in a Chinese laboratory. CNN reported Thursday that officials are probing numerous theories related to the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, including one that suggests poor lab safety protocols allowed a virus that may have originated at the lab to be carried out with personnel. The theory, which has not yet been corroborated, is reportedly one of multiple possibilities the U.S. is investigating.

Since media outlets like The Hill maintain that conservatives are the ones “pushing” the theory, does that mean the theory’s wrong and shouldn’t be investigated? Why does that matter?

Great tweet — M. (@mjcampo) April 16, 2020

…And that would make a difference now…..umm….why? — Jonathan Gaffney (@JGaffneyUSN) April 16, 2020

The Hill (D) — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 17, 2020

This Tweet really won't age well. And the theory is not just pushed by conservatives. — Ricotta Prime (@RicottaPrime) April 16, 2020

This is one of those tweets that will age in Trump's favor — Quixote (@RealTimeCop) April 16, 2020

Definitely zero chance that a lab in Wuhan that studies the coronavirus accidentally released it into the wild. It's all just coincidence. — Couch Potato ……………………… (@Mark_Ly0ns) April 16, 2020

What America-hating, Xi-suckling lib wrote this headline? — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) April 16, 2020

Did China write this article? — MJMoose (@MOOSE3114) April 16, 2020

Oh that’s right, the US. Military is responsible. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) April 16, 2020

“US officials are investigating whether or not an unverified theory can be verified.” Solid take. — Red Wigglers (@CadillacOfWorms) April 16, 2020

Is there a reason to say "unverified" theory? Do the scribes at The Hill think there's such a thing as a verified theory? Maroons. — Deta Nga Songgo✏🕰 (@Propaga32344514) April 16, 2020

If it was verified, they wouldn't need to investigate it. https://t.co/WVIseYKJLq — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 17, 2020

Strange. Democrats are usually the ones pushing for investigations into unverified things. Get Schiff on this immediately. — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) April 16, 2020

"Adam Schiff must begin his investigation into how this started NOW!" "Looking into how this started is a diversion!" Same people. — John Stephen Walsh by the, you know the thing! (@jswriter65) April 16, 2020

How dare anyone investigate an unverified theory? Don't they know investigations are reserved for theories that have already been verified? #HowSoonWeForgetMueller — Fresh (@FreshAiracle) April 16, 2020

What a ridiculous headline…. — S k y (@SkylerCFelix) April 16, 2020

Pushed — Tango (@Jeff11108239) April 16, 2020

Tortured verbiage — Jason (@jray129) April 16, 2020

MSM is currently pushing an unverified theory that the coronavirus outbreak began in a Chinese wet market. — Deepish State (@dumbalert) April 17, 2020

Wow, Those Russians sure are crafty with their headlines. — Dobro (@Dobro167) April 16, 2020

I cannot stand Trump, but that does not make make a lackey for Communists. This is an atrocious headline! — RatherBWarm (@WarmRather) April 17, 2020

Is it any wonder why so many Americans have such a warped opinion when reading twisted headlines like this? — UKForUSA (@UKForUSA) April 16, 2020

You mad your buddy China is getting exposed? The amount of communist boots The Hill has kissed makes me wonder who approves your articles. Does China donate to The Hill?#FakeNews knows no bounds. — TruthBomb (@SidewaysFerrari) April 16, 2020

The collusion between the media and the CCP is a national disgrace — Jason W. (@j4539w) April 16, 2020

Without evidence, The Hill is publishing another hit piece against Republicans. They forgot Tom Cotton has the evidence. — big momma (@camdy_2cane) April 16, 2020

Liberal media is pushing an uncorroborated explanation of the source of the coronavirus by the Chinese Communist Party. — Jeffrey W. Ludwig (@jwludwig) April 16, 2020

So I am guessing you have verified something else? Do tell, fools, inquisitive and logical minds await. — Crispie (@attaboy365) April 16, 2020

Don't worry, it'll be verified shortly. — Adam Kadmon (@Ben19394231) April 16, 2020

That just may be why the officials are investigating to verify or not, that's what investigators do. It doesn't matter who is "pushing" what and President Trump may know more than what you derps know. Just sayin' — Most Revered Patriot Deborah Moon (@patriot_moon) April 16, 2020

Anyone with half a brain and an ounce of common sense has been saying this. And it’s true. — Misery and Gin (@miseryandginn) April 16, 2020

And no, it wasn’t man made or weaponized or leaked on purpose. It was in the lab and being tested and unfortunately got out. And the CCP covered it up. — Misery and Gin (@miseryandginn) April 16, 2020

U.S. officials are not "reportedly" investigating whether the coronavirus originated from a Wuhan lab through an accidental escape or infection, they ***are*** investigating it. The military & intel community take the theory seriously, and many of them think it's quite plausible. https://t.co/xJWArP0Qt2 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 16, 2020

Gravity is an unverified theory, but observation tells us that things fall to earth. Same thing with the virus. We can observe that the virus was a research subject at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and logically it spread from the lab accidentally. No other explanation works. — Bob Stevenson🖍 (@bob32ski) April 16, 2020

Who writes this stuff? — Marty on the Cell (@shadow_case) April 17, 2020

Getting ratio'd pretty hard there @thehill, might want to try less agenda and more facts… — Mycah Eggleston (@Mycah_E) April 16, 2020

“U.S. officials are investigating the origin of the coronavirus” would have been plenty.

