There’s a 19-second clip from “Face the Nation” making the rounds on social media of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin talking about the $2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March, but former Bernie Sanders national surrogate Brianna Westbrook is passing it around saying that Mnuchin is telling Americans they can live on those $1,200 economic stimulus checks for 10 weeks.

She managed to get the attention of Squad members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, who don’t make any attempt to correct her premise. Ocasio-Cortez instead made an “Arrested Development” reference.

So we have at least two members of Congress who are just passing this myth along — members of Congress who we assume have some familiarity with the CARES Act they passed. But just about all of Westbrook’s followers truly believe Mnuchin was saying those $1,200 relief checks would last 10 weeks.

Business Insider even reported on the controversy over the video clip:

President Donald Trump’s appointed head of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, is under fire for comments he made Wednesday in which he appeared to suggest the $1,200 stimulus payments could last people up to 10 weeks.

His comments likely referred to the entire $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress in March, which also provided more flexible requirements for unemployment benefits, bailouts and loans to large corporations, as well as loans to small businesses to continue paying their workers. That small business program ran out of funding Thursday as lawmakers debate if further stimulus is required.

“As lawmakers debate,” i.e., as Democrats block.

Again, do you think Ocasio-Cortez or Tlaib could use their tweets to clear things up, seeing as they passed the stimulus? No, they’d rather just pass along a dishonest narrative for constituents who don’t seem to have any clue.

It would be interesting to cross-check all of the people complaining about Mnuchin’s comment to see if they were equally upset by Speaker Nancy Pelosi showing off her collection of $13-a-pint ice cream in her $24,000 freezers.

Update:

Looks like another Bernie Sanders surrogate is spreading the same lie:

