In case you missed President Trump’s coronavirus briefing Thursday, he and Drs. Fauci and Birx laid out a three-phase plan for getting the country back to work, or at least a little bit closer to normal. Phase 1 would let elective surgeries resume, which is a big deal.

Sounds good to us, but Barack Obama’s Ebola czar and Joe Biden adviser Ronald Klain doesn’t agree:

Biden said during a CNN town hall on the coronavirus that he didn’t think this was much of a plan. It’s too bad this wasn’t a real town hall, because he could have asked Dr. Deboroah Birx about it, since she too was a guest and helped formulate the plan. At least he was able to share the screen with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who nodded every now and then.

So what’s Biden’s plan? It’s hidden somewhere in these five long minutes. (Those hour-long debates without teleprompters or notes are going to be something.)

Trending

It’s more that he thinks states with different circumstances should take those circumstances into consideration when deciding when to open up and how much.

You know the thing.

If that’s not enough Biden for you, here’s a clip from this morning where the train goes off the tracks toward the end.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcoronaviruseconomyJoe BidenplanRonald Klaintown hall