In case you missed President Trump’s coronavirus briefing Thursday, he and Drs. Fauci and Birx laid out a three-phase plan for getting the country back to work, or at least a little bit closer to normal. Phase 1 would let elective surgeries resume, which is a big deal.
In Phase One:
Schools that are currently closed should stay closed.
Visits to senior living facilities and hospitals should be prohibited.
Gyms can open with strict physical distancing protocols in place.
Elective surgeries can resume.
MORE: https://t.co/gdCIY9wJP8 pic.twitter.com/oIBUxOSQQ6
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2020
Sounds good to us, but Barack Obama’s Ebola czar and Joe Biden adviser Ronald Klain doesn’t agree: