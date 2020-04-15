There’s been quite a controversy over whether people without direct deposit will be getting their economic stimulus checks several days late so President Trump’s signature can be printed on them. People are reporting getting their $1,200 via direct deposit though, and writer Art Tavana is thankful he didn’t have to wait for a paper check that had “the signature equivalent of a swastika” on it.

He really ought to step up and write a $1,200 check directly back to the U.S. Treasury to really stick it to the man.

Trending

Send the money to Joe Biden if you feel that way. He needs it.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Art TavanacoronavirusDonald Trumpsignaturestimulus checkswastika