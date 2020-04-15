NBC News is reporting Wednesday that New York State will begin reporting “probable” COVID-19 deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on new CDC guidelines.

Daniella Silva reports:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state would begin reporting probable coronavirus deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on new guidelines as the nation grapples with how to count the mounting death toll while there is still very limited testing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that he thought reporting the number of probable deaths was important “to portray the larger reality” and “sheer totality” of the crisis.

The city also released data showing that from March 11 to April 13, there were 8,184 deaths that were not known to be confirmed or probable coronavirus cases.

The commissioner of the city health department said that “some deaths, for example, could have been registered as having been caused by heart attacks because people had not yet developed coronavirus symptoms, when they should have been counted as probable COVID-19 victims.”

The New York Times reported Tuesday that New York City’s death toll soared past 10,000 after more than 3,700 deceased were added to the count.

It had previously been reported that anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 would be added to the death toll, even if their cause of death was seemingly unrelated.

