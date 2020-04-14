As Twitchy reported earlier, journalists in the Rose Garden began to gnash their teeth and rend their garments in anguish upon hearing President Trump say that he was withholding funding of the World Health Organization — during a pandemic! — pending a probe of its role in “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

The United Nations Secretary-General has written a strongly worded statement saying that now is not the time “to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis.”

“Obviously, in such conditions, it is possible that the same facts have had different readings by different entities,” he wrote, cryptically. Like China telling the WHO that the coronavirus couldn’t be transmitted from animals to humans? Facts like those?

Now seems like a really good time to take a hard look at the WHO and decide if it’s worth our investment.

