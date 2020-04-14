As Twitchy reported earlier, journalists in the Rose Garden began to gnash their teeth and rend their garments in anguish upon hearing President Trump say that he was withholding funding of the World Health Organization — during a pandemic! — pending a probe of its role in “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

President Trump explains why he is halting funding to the @WHO:

-They failed to obtain & share accurate information

-Failed to investigate credible reports of human-to-human transmission and parroted CCP Propaganda instead

-They were silent on the disappearance of Whistleblowers pic.twitter.com/MToSDQbcRn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 14, 2020

The United Nations Secretary-General has written a strongly worded statement saying that now is not the time “to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis.”