As Twitchy reported Monday morning, the mainstream media finally broke its silence on the sexual assault accusations against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by Tara Reade. The paper’s reporters did a “deep dive” into the allegations and came up empty, except for all of the “hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.” #MeToo’s been amended so those don’t count — and we thought it was all about how the woman was made to feel.

A few people noticed that while the deep dive into allegations of sexual harassment was relegated to page A20, shadow president Biden was featured on the Times’ op-ed page with a piece about how he’d reopen the economy and get America running again.

This is wild, on the same day @nytimes buried a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden on page 20, literally the last article in the paper, they gave him the prime editorial spot in the newspaper on the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/B88tpX3zBw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 13, 2020

Oh. That's why The New York Times is editing the Joe Biden sexual assault story and deleting tweets. They published his opinion piece today. pic.twitter.com/lTFcsCJhu8 — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) April 12, 2020

We all know Joe didn’t write that. — ericphillipsusa (@ericphillipsusa) April 12, 2020

A piece he didn't even write himself. Nice. — Mrs. Steve McCroskey (@WatchYerButt) April 12, 2020

No way he wrote that article. — Doctor of Sarcasm (@drsarcasm6) April 12, 2020

I’m guessing they also wrote the article for him. — Scot (@slraider) April 13, 2020

I can tell Joe didn't write this because it doesn't have drool stains on it. — Tweet As A Weapon 🇺🇸 (@the_hitman8403) April 13, 2020

I’ll give anyone 5-1 odds Biden did not write this. — Schwangstar (@Schwangstar) April 13, 2020

They should ask Biden any question about his column. Anything.. the title, the bulletpoints, what it’s about.. etc. He didn’t write it obviously — Dan (@Daferzz) April 13, 2020

If you believe Joe Biden wrote this I have a zoo in Oklahoma to see you. #ElderAbuse — Dick Pic (@Kootice) April 12, 2020

.@nytimes been super busy covering for China and Biden lately. — 🇺🇸💪😷Redrivergrl 😷💪🇺🇸 (@redrivergrl) April 12, 2020

Everybody laughs, but Joe couldn't defend this for 3 minutes in the first debate, he'd be lucky to remember any of it. The more the media sets the expectation for Joe, the worse it's going to look. Joe got seriously scorched by members of his own party in softball debates. — Mr Wizard (@JeterMike) April 13, 2020

Is the entire article just as innocuous and non specific as the lede? — Gomes (@GomesBolt) April 12, 2020

And who wrote it for him because he sure as crap 💩 didn’t – and how much is plagiarized… — JT Fulham – Still in third… 😷😷😷 (@jtf18james) April 12, 2020

So, is he admitting that the economy was on a great track before china unleashed this disease on the world? — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) April 12, 2020

Whoever's driving the NY Times bus is obviously asleep at the wheel. Either that, or they've long stopped giving any f***s. Their daily readers aren't savvy enough to realize these slight of wrists, & they know it. It's why they keep doing it. — Andrea Somerville (@asomer) April 12, 2020

Agreed in part. The readers are well aware of the NYT’s chicanery, I think they simply do not care. It’s the worst parts of tribalism on display. — John Stossel's Mustache (@StosselMustache) April 12, 2020

That rag is a joke — Cynthia Hunt (@Cyndy2014) April 13, 2020

So we suppose the New York Times thinks this is “balanced” coverage.

Related: