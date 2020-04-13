As Twitchy reported Monday morning, the mainstream media finally broke its silence on the sexual assault accusations against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by Tara Reade. The paper’s reporters did a “deep dive” into the allegations and came up empty, except for all of the “hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.” #MeToo’s been amended so those don’t count — and we thought it was all about how the woman was made to feel.

A few people noticed that while the deep dive into allegations of sexual harassment was relegated to page A20, shadow president Biden was featured on the Times’ op-ed page with a piece about how he’d reopen the economy and get America running again.

Trending

So we suppose the New York Times thinks this is “balanced” coverage.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deep diveeconomyJoe Bidennew york timesop-edTara Reade