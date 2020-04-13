Most of the press Monday night is still reeling from President Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefing, which is perhaps best retold using chyrons from CNN: “Trump uses task force briefing to try and rewrite history on coronavirus response,” and “Trump melts down in angry response to reports he ignored virus warnings.

“Why are we in last place? Any ideas?” pic.twitter.com/7faTQbDIxK — Joe Biden's Rapey Finger (@NolteNC) April 14, 2020

Most White House correspondents were triggered by a video showing the media’s own response to the coronavirus threat. For example, once again, here’s CNN’s Anderson Cooper assuring viewers as late as March that if you should be freaked out about anything, it’s the flu, not the coronavirus.

It’s easy to cherry pick comments like they do. Here’s Anderson Cooper on March 4th saying “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.” pic.twitter.com/h8tUeh68Ai — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 24, 2020

In all of the fuss though, New York Times correspondent and MSNBC analyst Peter Baker reminds us that the president once again referred to COVID-19 as “the Wuhan virus.”

Trump back to calling it "the Wuhan virus." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 13, 2020

This is the hard hitting reporting we need right now. — B Neal (@bcneal14) April 13, 2020

It'll do, The Wuhan Bat Soup Flu would be more accurate. — Chloroquine phosphate me, Bro! (@HStowit) April 13, 2020

OMG! Are you OK? — Whiskey Exotic, Esq. 🇺🇸🥃 (@LibertyRalston) April 13, 2020

How will you find the strength to go on? #TDS — Uncut Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) April 13, 2020

Good. China Virus, Kung Flu, China Flu . . . all are 100% accurate. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) April 13, 2020

Well it DID originate FROM Wuhan! Deal with it! — Cindy Woods (@wolf1u2) April 13, 2020

That's what it is. Find something else to cry about. — 🇺🇸 Jenni 🇺🇸 (@jennmac415) April 13, 2020

And the media is triggered again. pic.twitter.com/l2MTxSe3Af — One Eye Willy (@Russhole6) April 13, 2020

You mean the term the media initially established early on? Got it. — ChessieDog (@DogChessie) April 13, 2020

That's what media called it before China told you to stop. — Matt Modica (@ctmbaseball) April 13, 2020

Because it is the Wuhan Chinese Coronavirus. — phyllis fabiani (@pfabiani) April 13, 2020

That’s where it’s from. — MichaelAllenManker (@Manker8853) April 13, 2020

Which it is. So…yeah. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) April 13, 2020

So he's calling it like it is.

Good. pic.twitter.com/wMHoNDtQmM — Brent of The West (@PNW_Biker) April 13, 2020

Cry me an anti-American, TDS river. — The Duke of NY A#1 (@dave7zombie) April 13, 2020

That's awful. He needs to say Wuhan China to make sure everyone knows it was China. — Tom Hart (@Go_CartMotzart) April 13, 2020

It's always been the Wuhan Virus. — John Ulzheimer (@johnulzheimer) April 13, 2020

Surely there is a point here. Point to the spot on the map where he hurt you. This is the best MSNBC can offer. — gitch_56 (@gitch56) April 13, 2020

Relax Karen, it's the place of origin. — rider writer®♦️ (@HBwriterMike) April 13, 2020

Seems accurate. — jerZboyMediaUSA #GetAmericaWorkingAgain (@jerZboyUSA) April 13, 2020

I got no problem with that — Socially Distanced Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) April 13, 2020

Do you need some counseling? I know a good counselor in DC. — Michael (@MichaelTinpenny) April 13, 2020

I'm sorry this is happening to you — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) April 13, 2020

