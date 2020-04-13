Most of the press Monday night is still reeling from President Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefing, which is perhaps best retold using chyrons from CNN: “Trump uses task force briefing to try and rewrite history on coronavirus response,” and “Trump melts down in angry response to reports he ignored virus warnings.

Most White House correspondents were triggered by a video showing the media’s own response to the coronavirus threat. For example, once again, here’s CNN’s Anderson Cooper assuring viewers as late as March that if you should be freaked out about anything, it’s the flu, not the coronavirus.

In all of the fuss though, New York Times correspondent and MSNBC analyst Peter Baker reminds us that the president once again referred to COVID-19 as “the Wuhan virus.”

Trending

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpnew york timesPeter BakerWuhan Virus