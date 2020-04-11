CNN finally had had enough this week and stopped carrying President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings; either that, or they’d stay with them just until the president had finished his opening statements, and then they’d cut away from Drs. Fauci and Birx to a CNN panel analyzing how disturbing and dangerous the president’s remarks were — a panel often including Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who took a beating from radiologists for his on-air analysis of Chris Cuomo’s “perfectly normal” chest X-ray.

So if you depend on cable news for the latest from the CDC, you might not know if you’re supposed to wear a face mask or not during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a day ago, a video of a maskless man being pulled off a Philadelphia city bus went viral:

All of which brings us back to this tweet from Rep. Eric Swalwell from just over a month ago when he told Americans to stop wearing face masks.

We checked Swalwell’s feed for any updates but didn’t find any. The funny part, of course, is that Swalwell is the one person you’d want to make sure you were wearing a mask if you had to be around him. No one’s forgotten about the fart heard ’round the world.

To be fair, Swalwell was just repeating the conventional wisdom at the time — it would just be nice if the media were equally fair to President Trump. But instead, they’ve all just memory-holed their articles about how the coronavirus wouldn’t become a pandemic and the flu was what should really concern you.

