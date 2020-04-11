CNN finally had had enough this week and stopped carrying President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings; either that, or they’d stay with them just until the president had finished his opening statements, and then they’d cut away from Drs. Fauci and Birx to a CNN panel analyzing how disturbing and dangerous the president’s remarks were — a panel often including Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who took a beating from radiologists for his on-air analysis of Chris Cuomo’s “perfectly normal” chest X-ray.

So if you depend on cable news for the latest from the CDC, you might not know if you’re supposed to wear a face mask or not during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a day ago, a video of a maskless man being pulled off a Philadelphia city bus went viral:

do riders know that they might be pulled off a SEPTA bus by 10 cops for not having a mask? pic.twitter.com/NnHXJC02E8 — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020

All of which brings us back to this tweet from Rep. Eric Swalwell from just over a month ago when he told Americans to stop wearing face masks.

Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2020

Or… you'll nuke us? — Blocked by Expert Tom (@JonQuays) April 3, 2020

We checked Swalwell’s feed for any updates but didn’t find any. The funny part, of course, is that Swalwell is the one person you’d want to make sure you were wearing a mask if you had to be around him. No one’s forgotten about the fart heard ’round the world.

This aged well — BostonPatriot75 – Stay at Home Pony Soldier (@BPatriot75) April 2, 2020

This aged TERRIBLY — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 3, 2020

Well, this tweet aged like milk on a front porch in August. — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) April 3, 2020

Should we stop washing our hands too, Fartwell? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 7, 2020

The CDC just told us we should all wear face masks. Are they lying to us, or were you? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 3, 2020

Um. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) April 3, 2020

What is wrong with you man. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2020

So you helped perpetuate the lie that masks aren't effective. Got it. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) April 4, 2020

Bad advice. How about: "Everyone wear a homemade facemask. Donate your unused N95 masks to healthcare workers." — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) April 3, 2020

@Twitter @TwitterSupport please ban this account due to dangerous misinformation about #coronavirus — I Think Freely (@Danthinksfreely) April 10, 2020

You fail at everything. — Ryan Secord (@Ryan_Secord) April 10, 2020

Each Democrat hack is more dangerous than the last. — Coach Gus Thompson Pearl (@pearl_gus) April 3, 2020

This is extremely dangerous, incredibly irresponsible advice. — Mike – Red in a Blue State (@are_fascists) April 10, 2020

Dear California Congressman, Have you told the Mayor of LA whose emergency order is *requiring* them? pic.twitter.com/m5sV68wjea — Rather Notsay (@rathernotsay) April 11, 2020

Your health advice is as poor as your representation of the people. — Jojo (@jgras01) April 4, 2020

When you lie to the public it makes people doubt anything being said — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) April 10, 2020

Thank goodness no one listens to you. — DTPrez (@debmintx) April 7, 2020

People do need gas masks around you though. — AJ (@SBSportsDiva) April 2, 2020

I'm wearing a full on gas mask around you, buddy. — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) April 3, 2020

Stop farting like a burrito-eating burrow then — Rodney Horton (@Hortysir) April 10, 2020

With you around a gas mask is the preferred form of protection. — Mexican Ghost (@Mexican_Ghost_) April 10, 2020

Delere your account. — Rick Webb (@Richard62912272) April 10, 2020

To be fair, Swalwell was just repeating the conventional wisdom at the time — it would just be nice if the media were equally fair to President Trump. But instead, they’ve all just memory-holed their articles about how the coronavirus wouldn’t become a pandemic and the flu was what should really concern you.

