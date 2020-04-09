As Twitchy reported Wednesday, ABC News had a hot scoop that an intelligence report by the Defense Intelligence Agency’s National Center for Medical Intelligence warned of a possible coronavirus crisis emerging from China as early as November. That report prompted the director of the National Center for Medical Intelligence to issue a rare statement confirming that media reports were incorrect and no such report exists.

That statement didn’t resonate with George Stephanopolous, Bill Kristol, or Joe Scarborough, all of whose tweets about the November report are still up. Now CNN has picked up the story, and this time, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has stepped forward to call fake news.

They already did: The whole thing’s inaccurate.

It’s funny how many people are tweeting, “We don’t believe you,” seeing as they’re the same people who said it was unpatriotic to question the intelligence community just a few months ago and to do so was an insult to all public servants in intelligence.

CNN ran it even after ABC News updated its story with the denial by the Pentagon, and CNN’s source was ABC’s report, which was based on unnamed sources. Where’s a brave whistleblower to step forward and produce this intelligence report? We could get another impeachment effort going.

