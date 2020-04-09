As Twitchy reported Wednesday, ABC News had a hot scoop that an intelligence report by the Defense Intelligence Agency’s National Center for Medical Intelligence warned of a possible coronavirus crisis emerging from China as early as November. That report prompted the director of the National Center for Medical Intelligence to issue a rare statement confirming that media reports were incorrect and no such report exists.

JUST IN: Director of DIA’s National Center for Medical Intelligence issues rare, unrequested statement regarding COVID. pic.twitter.com/tCw0GRchJ6 — W.J. Hennigan (@wjhenn) April 9, 2020

That statement didn’t resonate with George Stephanopolous, Bill Kristol, or Joe Scarborough, all of whose tweets about the November report are still up. Now CNN has picked up the story, and this time, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has stepped forward to call fake news.