CNN has been cutting away from President Trump’s daily press briefings on the coronavirus crisis — or “rallies,” as some critics like to call them. You never know on CNN if you’ll be hearing from Drs. Anthony Fulci and Deborah Birx or it the network will cut away to a panel discussion criticizing the president’s remarks.

The office of Vice President Mike Pence, who’s in charge of the coronavirus task force, has reportedly blocked Fulci and Birx from going on CNN until CNN decides to air the daily press briefings. Oliver Darcy reports:

Darcy reports:

Pence’s office, which is responsible for booking the officials on networks during the pandemic, said it will only allow experts such as Dr. Deborah Birx or Dr. Anthony Fauci to appear on CNN if the network televises the portion of the White House briefings that includes the vice president and other coronavirus task force members.

CNN often only broadcasts President Donald Trump’s question and answer session, which sometimes includes the health care officials, live on-air.

After Trump leaves the podium, CNN frequently cuts out of the White House briefing to discuss and fact-check what the President had said.

This shouldn’t bother the folks at CNN one bit. CNN’s Joe Lockhart has spent a good amount of time assuring us that “Dr. Birk” has drunk the Trump Kool-Aid and refers to her as “the Stepford Doc” and is no longer interested in hearing from her. By that wisdom, CNN should be happy not to have Birx foisted on them and their town hall.

Sounds like a fair deal to us.

