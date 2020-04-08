We’d really thought we were rid of Dan Rather after he was booted from CBS News, but then Twitter came along and he came creeping back, apparently not having developed a sense of shame while he was away. It’s funny enough when he appears on Brian Stelter’s ironically named “Reliable Sources,” but deep thoughts like these are just annoying.

Let me translate for you. “Widespread voter fraud” really means a lot of "those kinds of people" voting. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 8, 2020

In Dan's defense, he's a practiced expert on fraud. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) April 8, 2020

Rather wrong again. Nothing new here. He must enjoy the embarrassment. — mare (@mare22936011) April 8, 2020

If you mean illegals and dead people, yes, that's exactly what it means. — The John P. Arshon (@JohnParshon) April 8, 2020

Non citizens? Fraudsters? Indeed, those kinds of people. — NH (@TwoQuoque) April 8, 2020

By those kinds you mean dead people voting, illegal aliens voting, and people voting multiple times and committing fraud. Sit down and be quiet. 🤬 — WayBeyond1984🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RichWeikart) April 8, 2020

No genius! It means voter fraud. It means votes from dead people, multiple votes from the same person and votes in one state under the name of someone who has moved to another state and has concurrent registration because the old one hasn't been purged! What the hell!!! — Jim_DeMassi (@jim_demass) April 8, 2020

Yes. "Those people who arent here legally and dont have the right to vote." Also "those people" who are actually dead and technically, shouldn't vote. 🙄 — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) April 8, 2020

By "those kinds of people", do you mean dead people, felons, illegal immigrants, non citizens, and people who vote more than once? Well, then, yes, you're correct. But I'm betting you just want to paint us all as racists. Bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see how it plays out! — Uncle Roundtree (@StandlyDoRight) April 8, 2020

Wrong kind of people = illegals, dead people, people voting more than once, people voting other people's ballots, etc. It's not that hard. — Seizer Pouncicus (@TastyKAR) April 8, 2020

Please be specific, Daniel. Who ARE those kinds of people? — Rubin's Lobotomy (@RichardPainter0) April 8, 2020

Race-baiting, as usual? 🙄 — Chad Dawkins (@chad_dawkins) April 8, 2020

Race bait much, Dan? — Chet Donnelly (@smither_alan) April 8, 2020

Let's translate the King of Fake News delusional tweet: I'm playing the race card, spreading more fake news, so the rest of the delusional, corrupt democrats will love me and think I'm still relevant. — David Mayze ✌🏻✌🏻 (@DavidMayze) April 8, 2020

"those kinds of people" is racist. Voter fraud is essentially people voting more than once. are you trying to say that people of color do that? — KSE (@kbk3n3) April 8, 2020

Thanks white guy. What would we do without you? — Wuhans Gruber 🦠 (@WuhansGruber) April 8, 2020

You're so desperate to be relevant Stop embarrassing yourself, chump.

🥴🥴🥴 — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 8, 2020

You and Mary Mapes should do a hard-hitting special report on this. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) April 8, 2020

It’s like “those kind of documents” you tried to pass off as legit in 2004. — Mike Benedict (@mikeyb3102) April 8, 2020

Aren't you the guy who tried to impact an election with fraudulent documents and got caught. — Neal Hyde (@neal5x5000) April 8, 2020

That’s the guy.

You're a horrible translator. — Dwain Currier (@TheDwain) April 8, 2020

Delete your account 🤡 — Proud Deplorable (@deplorablenAL) April 8, 2020

We wonder where Rather stands on voter ID, since he’s so concerned about election fraud. We imagine he thinks that, too, is an attempt to keep “those kinds of people” from voting.

