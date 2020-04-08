There’s a Twitter tiff going on Wednesday night that we’ll get to in a minute, but first, remember last week that The Federalist wrote about a left-wing activist group called “Free Press” that was petitioning the FCC to make broadcasters stop airing President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings.
On Monday, the FCC politely declined the group’s request to investigate:
FCC declines liberal group's request to probe broadcasters for airing Trump 'disinformation' https://t.co/xMBz6NkMhR #FirstAmendment
— The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 7, 2020