There’s a Twitter tiff going on Wednesday night that we’ll get to in a minute, but first, remember last week that The Federalist wrote about a left-wing activist group called “Free Press” that was petitioning the FCC to make broadcasters stop airing President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings.

On Monday, the FCC politely declined the group’s request to investigate:

We’re assuming that could be what got the ball rolling for BuzzFeed senior investigative reporter Jason Leopold to file a Freedom of Information Act request with the FCC asking for all the complaints the FCC has received about Trump’s briefings.

NEW: I filed a #FOIA request w/FCC for all complaints the agency has rec'd about #coronavirus coverage and Trump's #COVID19 press briefings. Rec'd 104 pages w/the overwhelming number of complaints about Fox News "lies" & "disinformation" by Hannity, et alhttps://t.co/bFLUUSgEGf pic.twitter.com/emH4Y1pCw3 — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) April 8, 2020

Over the past month, according to docs I obtained via #FOIA, the FCC has received a steady stream of complaints from people watching #coronavirus coverage and Trump's press briefings. One viewer asked the FCC: "make him stop lying." https://t.co/ASf0reGfb8 pic.twitter.com/Kj9SIJKu8z — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) April 8, 2020

You can probably read it yourself, but we’ll write up that second ticket entitled, “Man on TV is saying to take Malaria med with other drug”:

Description Donald Trump is suggesting two different pharmaceuticals to combat COVID-19 without scientific research based on heresy [sic.] My elderly neighbor believes him, this is very unsettling. Make him stop lying.

And again we ask, why does no one complain when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces New York is rolling out hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus? And where are the complaints about Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraging everyone to get out and mingle because there was no danger of catching it?

Fox News isn't subject to FCC review, because it's on cable not broadcast, but these are interesting nonetheless: https://t.co/ixa9NpmV4R — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 8, 2020

They are “interesting,” true.

So Democrat activists launch an AstroTurf campaign to pepper the FCC with partisan, bullshit “complaints”—and then Buzzfeed reporter does his job in the operation by filing a bullshit FOIA request for them and writing it up. Agitprop in action. pic.twitter.com/3u6AqxcTj8 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) April 8, 2020

YEP. It is so beyond obvious this is a political campaign, and that it is being coordinated by leftist activists and then printed uncritically by compliant fellow activists in the media. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 8, 2020

Are you kidding me? I filed a #FOIA request with FCC which I HAVE DONE FOR MORE THAN A DECADE for complaints like this and you see a conspiracy? Did you even take the time to read the documents before you typed this very stupid tweet? — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) April 8, 2020

How does it feel, @JasonLeopold of @BuzzFeed, to be today’s most transparent hack? Will you give us the names of the operatives you worked with, the ones who “tipped” you to these so-called complaints? https://t.co/cwMPt9q0kM — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) April 8, 2020

Look at this very eloquent and intelligent prize of a reporter @BuzzFeedNews employs. What a total hack outlet, top to bottom. pic.twitter.com/SR1wmJbu5v — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) April 8, 2020

Fusion Jason’s Russian collusion fabulism was so obscene that Mueller’s office felt compelled to smack it down with an explicit and unprecedented on-the-record denial of Fusion Jason’s claims. https://t.co/aQ026UVbRq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 9, 2020

FCC has no authority over cable tv content. Anyone can send them anything about Fox News & they never check or verify any of it bc FCC has no authority to do so. Yet journalist @brianstelter finds these raw allegations ‘interesting nonetheless’. Do twitter polls impress him too? https://t.co/Fr9tIN2hn1 — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 8, 2020

But wait … it can’t be a story about complaints about Fox News without Stelter popping back up:

You're part of the "campaign," Jason. Everything is "coordinated." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 8, 2020

Guys, we were all here during your perpetration of the false and dangerous campaign falsely alleging treasonous collusion with Russia to steal the 2016 election. One of you even got slapped down by Mueller himself. You might want to take it down a notch. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 8, 2020

It’s good you’re giving your little buddy support. Nice to see. You’re a peach. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) April 8, 2020

I don't think there is a campaign. I just think you are floundering because people like you are no longer control the information flow and your trust is 1/3 of the President with the public. No one likes you. even people who watch you. — Tim – Joe Rogan wanted Tulsi or Yang. Not a veggie (@timmcguiness) April 9, 2020

You all say the same thing at the same time, every night. — Nicholas Virzi (@nicholasvirzi) April 8, 2020

Nothing needs to be "coordinated." All the fishes of your type know when to turn with the others. Unless, maybe y'all are too dumb to figure it out yourselves and there's another journolist out there with your instruction. — Safer-At-Home Pony Soldier of the Apocalypse (@RonSonic) April 9, 2020

Was that in your script Tater? — Vince (@seriousserb) April 9, 2020

The thing is, even if the JournoList isn’t a thing anymore, journalists don’t even have to coordinate because they’re all on the same page anyway: Look at how the media narrative has turned to how hydroxychloroquine is dangerous and maybe even deadly (while reports that it’s been a lifesaver have come from doctors themselves). We’ll bet Stelter now starts filing FOIA requests with the FCC for more complaints about Fox News to put in his book.

Related: