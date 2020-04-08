Joe Biden has teased a lot of things about his vice presidential pick — at one point he really ticked off potential supporters by saying he’d consider a Republican running mate — but he keeps coming back to the notion that his pick has to be a woman.

We don’t really have a problem with that, assuming that that woman is not Hillary Clinton, but let’s be serious: Biden voters have to know in the back of their minds that this particular running mate may very well take over before Biden’s first term is over, considering his age and what certainly looks like some cognitive decline in the past few years.

Biden says he’s looking for a woman who has strengths where he has weaknesses:

Biden on VP per pooler @brittanys

“I'm going to need a woman vice president who has the capacity, has strengths where I have weaknesses"

said he turned to Obama for advice and was told to look for someone who has exp where he is lacking. said that dynamic worked well b/t the 2 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) April 8, 2020

Given these requirements, Biden now looking for:

– A woman

– Who is alive https://t.co/nX3sorAgZn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 8, 2020

And awake! — Judge Smails (@JudgeSmails7) April 8, 2020

And not an imaginary Governor of Georgia — Scon Wynn (@SconsonWynn) April 8, 2020

Don't forget the requirement for nice smelling hair — NKBotTypeOmega (@NKBotTypeOmega) April 8, 2020

cant he sniff one out? — Mike (@pLuMcRaZySRT8) April 8, 2020

Good one.

Ben, it's gonna be Hillary. A couple months in they'll call him mentally unfit and boom she's President. — George Hrivnak (@HrivnakOCD) April 8, 2020

That’s a terribly frightening scenario until we remind ourselves that President Trump will win re-election in a landslide.

Whoever is voting for Biden is really voting for his VP pick. — Blamokapow (@Blamokapow) April 8, 2020

So the Democratic plan is to get Joe Biden elected have a female far left radical vice president have Joe Biden bow out due to health concerns and then we get our liberal socialist female president!!! — D RYAN (@DRYAN16160842) April 8, 2020

Why is Biden obsessed to only pick a female as his VP? My guess is that’s it’s to cater to those on the left obsessed with identity politics. — Robby Upgrade (@robbyupgrade) April 8, 2020

Well, yeah, obviously. The Democrat voters already passed on the most diverse field ever to narrow it down to two elderly white men, so the VP is going to have to make up for that.

So bascially someone to act as the president since Biden lacks in all areas. He is not all there. Poor old guy. He should retire from politics already. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 8, 2020

So which woman VP candidate has a good memory, doesn’t have baggage with China and who has been right about foreign policy for the past 40 years — BurnerAccount (@BurnerA02499797) April 8, 2020

Whoever she is, one of her strengths will apparently have to be not shaking other countries down to give her deadbeat kids jobs and then bragging about it. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) April 8, 2020

This is where Michelle comes in. Please Lord, no! — #EndTheFed (@RealNycPatriot) April 8, 2020

Agreed. That’s another nightmare scenario. As is this:

By “a woman” does he mean “someone with a vagina?” — Cavalier Jim (@cavalier_jim) April 8, 2020

That’s a good question. Is Biden a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or a TERF?

Dianne Feinstein. Make America old af again — Adam G (@AdamKG12) April 8, 2020

The good news is that finding someone with strengths where Biden has weaknesses should be really easy… — JimboTron (@Jimbotron19) April 8, 2020

So, she should have a grasp of the English language/grammar. Know office for which she’s running. Know state/town she’s in at any given moment. Remember who her husband is when he’s standing right next to her. Isn’t corrupt n in bed with China. Not be a groper of children…. — EP (@ECPcobra) April 8, 2020

Related: