As Twitchy reported earlier, Bernie Sanders finally dropped out of the presidential race Wednesday, and according to BuzzFeed News’ Ruby Cramer, veterans of Hillary for America were invited to a (now canceled) celebration toast called “Bye, bye Bernard” viz Zoom teleconference.

Less than an hour after Bernie Sanders said he was ending his campaign, dozens of staffers who worked for Clinton 4 years ago received a link to a Zoom video call scheduled for 4 p.m: “Invitation: Bye, bye Bernard (HFA celebration toast)" https://t.co/Zi0MwfoEhD via @rubycramer — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 8, 2020

Cramer writes:

Less than an hour after Bernie Sanders told supporters he was ending his presidential campaign, dozens of staffers who worked for his opponent four years ago received the same mass email: a link to a Zoom video call scheduled for 4 p.m. “Invitation: Bye, bye Bernard (HFA celebration toast),” the email to former Hillary Clinton staffers read on early Wednesday afternoon, according to screenshots provided by two people. “He’s finally gone (again!). Join for a celebratory toast if you can! And yes, you can loop :)” … The Democratic operatives who lived through 2016 joke, somewhat bitterly, about the primary that never ended — a one-on-one race between two candidates, and campaign teams, who didn’t particularly respect or like one another.

It seems the Hillary for America staffers forgot how long Clinton drew out her primary challenge against Barack Obama. Needless to say, Bernie Bros aren’t happy, and even people who voted for Clinton in 2016 are saying they regret their vote.

that this (1) existed for a brief and shining moment, (2) was narced on by an attendee, and then (3) canceled is a work of performance art, the likes of which we may never see again https://t.co/pPlxBeppgy — Rory (@rhetorical_rory) April 8, 2020

I regret that I have but one RT to give — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 8, 2020

Clinton staffers help Trump win. Again. — Aisha Sharna (@SharnaAisha) April 8, 2020

My only political regret is my wasted vote for Hilary. I was trying to do the lesser of two evils, but I’ll never forgive myself for voting for that soulless monster. — travis f welch (@TravisFWelch) April 8, 2020

Hillary people make me happier everyday I didn't vote for her. — #IBelieveTara (@pyrates4life) April 8, 2020

Hillary's people are the nastiest people. — Jon Adams (@jonsherred) April 8, 2020

I regret voting for her in 2016 — BaronHaynes (@baronhaynes) April 8, 2020

I'll hate to see Trump win, but, man, it'll be good to see them lose. — #NeverBiden🌹 Matt (@thebusierbeast) April 8, 2020

As a Biden supporter, I am severely disappointed in any staffer that took part in this. This isn't helpful. It isn't cool. It isn't funny. Just stop it. — Ares (@AresStopell) April 8, 2020

The worst people — you can (not) go outside 🌹🐬 اشتهارد (@BadSunAK) April 8, 2020

Just garbage human beings — 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St Louis Blues (@Jason_from_314) April 8, 2020

Hrc is an evil woman who attracted evil staffers — ☄️RUN DNC (out of power)☄️ (@songforacarter) April 8, 2020

They love losing. — Brian Cairns (@briantcairns) April 8, 2020

These are the same morons who were sipping wine and partying as Hillary was beginning to lose to Trump 4 years ago. They never learn. — Toxic Market Worker 🌹 (@RichGildner) April 8, 2020

Bye bye Democrat party. — Gregory🌹 (@__Greg_) April 8, 2020

These m*therf*ckers. I am seriously ready to see the Dem party burn. — MelissaMorera is Going Green #DemExit🌳🌎 (@MiaMoeX) April 8, 2020

I'm an independent voter who'll likely vote Green for president, down ballot candidates on a case by case basis, while working to destroy the Democratic Party. — #AllThatWeLoveIsOnTheLine #NotMeUs (@CGoustin) April 8, 2020

This is the nauseating contempt and smugness that won’t get Bernie supporters on their side. Ever. — Samie T. Rex 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@babaosamie) April 8, 2020

Are these the people you are ok forming a coalition with? Any "progressive" voting for Joe Biden is a fraud — Joe Biden is a Harvey Weinstein Democrat (@FlyThaiMMA) April 8, 2020

I wonder if they’re going to have the same toast when Biden loses in November 🤔 — Carl 🌎🚀🌹 (@1QueerEngineer) April 8, 2020

These people will never get over 2016 and anyone who stood in the way of Clinton’s rightful coronation.

Related: