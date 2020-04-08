First of all, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is getting his clips of President Trump’s coronavirus briefings from Vox’s Aaron Rupar, who always adds the most cynical and anti-Trump spin he can (or he flat-out lies). And second, are we supposed to buy Hayes’ claim that he just can’t bring himself to accept this conspiracy theory, which he then lays out in detail in his tweet?

The most cynical interpretation of all this, one I can't quite bring myself to accept, is they rolled out the model showing 100k deaths after they knew it would be less than that so they could anchor everyone to that # and take a vicotry lap when "only" tens of thousands died. https://t.co/hYiUCHhO5g — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 8, 2020

Or … just maybe … shutting down flights from China and Europe, closing non-essential businesses, having people telecommute, rolling out social distancing guidelines, and giving the FDA the authority to approve hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients is doing a very good job.

This is a variation on "other people are saying" and it's just as transparent. https://t.co/pupSyDaQxU — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 8, 2020

But he can't quite bring himself to accept it… — Dan (@NoTalentAC) April 8, 2020

He's just gonna float it while pretending he owns no responsibility for it. — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 8, 2020

Exactly.

I'm just sort of entertained by Hayes framing this notion as revelation and one more thing to fall onto the fainting couch over because of Trump. Not Cuomo or let's say dozens of others as well. It's just part of the same tedious Orange Man Bad harangue. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 8, 2020

Conspiracy-theories-r-us. He hasn't figured out all the people, Universities, and agencies that would have to be part of the conspiracy. 🤡 — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 8, 2020

Yes I'm sure President Trump created the model himself and he wasn't just reporting what the "science" said and the "experts" provided. — John Smith 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@JSmithpolitics1) April 8, 2020

*Fauci* announced it. Birx echoed it. Experts. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 8, 2020

Are you accusing Drs. Birx and Fauci of this? — Marcus T. Cicero (@cedantarmatog1) April 8, 2020

Sure—nice conspiracy theory you have there.

It involves Fauci and Birx as well as the University of Washington and the CDC all lying—–to help Trump That's insane. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 8, 2020

“They” is Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and the IHME model funded by the Gates Foundation. https://t.co/b48hsiCAmz — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 8, 2020

This is an outrageous take. Every bit of reporting from the time suggested Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci had to talk the President in to accepting that number. Now you’re attacking their credibility to try and get Trump? https://t.co/cjOYyibSe4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 8, 2020

Next time they say “he never listens to the experts,” remember this. Reporting at the time suggested Dr Birx and Fauci spent considerable time laying out these models projecting 100K deaths for POTUS. Now anti-Trump conspiracy theorists are attacking their credibility for it. https://t.co/k097bulTKv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 8, 2020

Or the worst case projections were tragically high, subject to ever evolving data, and ameliorated by unprecedented statewide measures that shut down the country? https://t.co/tb67mMJzPT — Ioana (@ibflorea) April 8, 2020

ALL the experts were touting those numbers and you know it. Heck, you even did on your broadcasts! Hack — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) April 8, 2020

And the media pivot from "Millions will die because of Trump's response" to "He's over selling deaths to take a victory lap when it's lower" has begun. — Don't drink aquarium cleaner (@Tittlewk93) April 8, 2020

When the model supported #OrangeManBad you took full advantage of it. Now that the model is pointing the other way you're questioning the underlying motivation. I am lobbying the dictionary to put your picture next to the word "shill." — Harry Cardillo (@HarryCardillo) April 8, 2020

Says the guy who has been predicting armageddon the past 2 months. Great take, Chris : ) — DC United (@MSMInsider) April 8, 2020

Sure…makes sense… shut down the country based on Chris's theory. — Beware of Doug (@dg_phelps) April 8, 2020

Yup. He crashed his economy to execute this devious plan. Stay away from heavy machinery. — ToMe (@RedInTheHead80) April 8, 2020

I'm so sorry, but your TDS appears to be incurable. My deepest condolences — VicLazslo (@VLazslo) April 8, 2020

Tens of thousands die from the flu every year, genius. If we lose fewer people than we would to a seasonal flu, the victory lap will be deserved. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 8, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — 𝙺𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕𝚢𝚗 (@NurseKVKatelyn) April 8, 2020

The most cynical interpretation of all this, one I readily accept, is that you are disappointed the death toll is going to be so low. #EnemyOfThePeople — Lonely Libertarian (@FrankLasCPA) April 8, 2020

Many media experts predicted two million. — Red Crumbs (@red_crumbs) April 8, 2020

Keep your chin up, Chris, we may still have 100k deaths. https://t.co/HO7XPxrVHn — John Sexton (@verumserum) April 8, 2020

Here’s why he just can’t accept it:

yes the reason I can't quite accept it is because of that and the IMHE model is a real and publicly accessible thing. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 8, 2020

Great reporting there.

Related: