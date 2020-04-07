In an earlier post, we’d said we didn’t know what had become of Joe Biden’s podcast, entitled, “Here’s the Deal.” It turns out it’s a real thing, and as his guest, Biden had on that woman from Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who’s awfully thirsty to fill that VP slot, to talk about the nation’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

For some reason, though, Biden’s campaign decided to release the segment in which Whitmer and Biden recall sharing Fig Newtons, his favorite snack, when he was passing through the state one time. Oh, and he and John Kerry are also addicted to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

What do Fig Newtons and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have in common? Listen to this preview of this week's podcast to find out — and then check out the full episode at https://t.co/t11Fa0CorE or wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/AfL018UA4h — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 7, 2020

Wow, after that segment we can’t wait to listen to the rest.

After Bloomberg dropped out I assumed we'd at least see Biden's team absorb some smart advisers who actually knew how to go after Trump and run a serious campaign. Instead, we're still seeing…. whatever this is. https://t.co/0ztmDtPH4b — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) April 7, 2020

no one: literally no one: not a single person: boomers with podcasts: https://t.co/340UBJrBay — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 7, 2020

While President Trump is fighting the virus, Joe Biden is telling stories about peanut butter & jelly sandwiches? You need to fire whoever is doing your social media. I shouldn’t be telling you that, but this is painful. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 7, 2020

Remember Super Sugar Smacks, Joe? Remember the Prize in every box, Joe? Remember listening to The Lone Ranger on the radio, Joe? — PARTIALLY DE-FATTED COOKED PORK FATTY TISSUE (@Fire_Badger) April 7, 2020

man we are screwed — devon (@devonshandsmelt) April 7, 2020

Now, this is the kind of life changing message that makes me want to risk my life standing in line for 5 hours to vote during a pandemic! https://t.co/QE465HgaOj — wideofthepost (@wideofthepost) April 7, 2020

the DNC is telling people to risk their lives for this man https://t.co/HMuacljAMO — nicodemus (@nicodemvs) April 7, 2020

Please dear god, let this be satire. https://t.co/yNAC8xF0F6 — Carole Craig (@adistantpeople) April 7, 2020

They are both irrelevant to the situation at hand? https://t.co/SuxQuLIrAr — Bernie Bird Drone ⚒️⚒️👷⚒️⚒️ (@wormz_galore) April 7, 2020

I'm worried about my friends and family losing healthcare and a world where I risk catching a potential life-threatening virus just to get groceries but that's awesome about the Fig Newtons, man. Really reading the room here. https://t.co/lsCctIbr9y — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 7, 2020

my neighbors and family are debating risking their lives to vote because this senile hair fetishist pervert refused to push the vote date back, and what words of wisdom does he have to offer them? he's remembering a fig newton he ate in 1998 https://t.co/tSkHT6UymO — Nootropics Deregulation Activist (شادي) (@shariaprelaw) April 7, 2020

everyone: holy shit people are dying and i lost my job, how am i going to pay my bills holy fuck joe: GOLLY I SURE DO LOVE FIG NEWTONS BUT PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICHES ARE ALMOST AS SCRUMPTIOUS https://t.co/ODf4eTeeN6 — it is 90F outside. no im not spreading the plague (@technidiff) April 7, 2020

A: Your grandson in Arkansas probably loves to eat all of them but you will never know that because you are a scumbag who refuses to acknowledge his existence? Just guessing. Also, where’s Hunter? — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 7, 2020

Trump: *tweets about coronavirus*

Biden: *tweets about fig Newtons and PB&J sandwiches* — AJ Papagno (@AJPapagno) April 7, 2020

This is supposed to be our guy? LMAOOOOOO — Mary Parkis (@parkism) April 7, 2020

Joe, what are you running? A student council campaign? — Sal Moanella (@SalMoanella1) April 7, 2020

[coughing up blood] cool — mike (getting worried) (@aniceburrito) April 7, 2020

Are people really risking their lifes to vote for this person? How tone deaf can a person be to put this out today? — Women for Bernie (@only4bernie16) April 7, 2020

Pretty tone-deaf. Biden’s probably just happy to have someone to talk to after being locked in his home TV studio for a couple of weeks.

