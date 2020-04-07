In an earlier post, we’d said we didn’t know what had become of Joe Biden’s podcast, entitled, “Here’s the Deal.” It turns out it’s a real thing, and as his guest, Biden had on that woman from Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who’s awfully thirsty to fill that VP slot, to talk about the nation’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

For some reason, though, Biden’s campaign decided to release the segment in which Whitmer and Biden recall sharing Fig Newtons, his favorite snack, when he was passing through the state one time. Oh, and he and John Kerry are also addicted to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Wow, after that segment we can’t wait to listen to the rest.

Pretty tone-deaf. Biden’s probably just happy to have someone to talk to after being locked in his home TV studio for a couple of weeks.

