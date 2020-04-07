As Twitchy reported, during his coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, President Trump said the United States would “put a hold” on money sent to the World Health Organization, although he walked that back a bit and said the administration was going to look at doing it.

New York Times White House correspondent and MSNBC analyst Peter Baker says that Trump’s found a new villain to blame for the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has found a new villain for the coronavirus pandemic: the World Health Organization. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 7, 2020

The WHO that told us all in mid-January that China had assured them the coronavirus couldn’t be transmitted from human to human? Can we blame them for being part of the problem?

Yes, and? — Tom Hart (@Go_CartMotzart) April 7, 2020

They are — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) April 7, 2020

How could he ever think this I wonder https://t.co/8sbhD9Dgvm — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 7, 2020

they earned it "On 30th January 2020….WHO did not recommend any travel or trade restrictions, based on the current information available."https://t.co/05YyJEzYPI — free_continental_politics_from7to10 (@from7to10) April 7, 2020

Dude, you cannot be serious with this. — DeWayne Spell (@DewayneSpell) April 7, 2020

Can you name a prediction, guidance or report delivered by WHO on #WuhanVirus that wasn’t colored by the CCP?#ChinaLiedPeopleDied … and WHO enabled them. As does the #FakeNews hacks … pic.twitter.com/4TZjcBAxXI — LeoTrollstoy (@SpaceForThePapa) April 7, 2020

How dare Trump hammer the WHO? They've been awesome so there's no reason to roll them. — Ed Kirwan (@EKDramatist) April 7, 2020

He’s not wrong. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 7, 2020

Fact check : True — Marc (@MarcMantone) April 7, 2020

Good. They've been nothing but cheerleaders for the Chinese. They're less than useless when it comes to actual health. — Jonathan Smith (@Archimusik) April 7, 2020

Good. They are hot garbage — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) April 7, 2020

They peddled false information and now they're going to pay for it — chris lannon (@chrislannon) April 7, 2020

China is the villain. The WHO are their enablers. That hasn't changed. Spin, spin, spin your little webs of deceit. — Unconventional Wisdom (@UnconvenlWisdom) April 7, 2020

Literally everyone in mass media including @peterbakernyt when I comes to China and world health organization pic.twitter.com/B6EFgLhPYG — wombat (@the_wombat_08) April 7, 2020

CCP PETER is upset. — AJ🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@AJCalMaga) April 7, 2020

New? You having memory issues or just being dishonest? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 7, 2020

They’re not new, they’ve been the villain for a long time — Wear a Mask 🇺🇸 Super Elite (@jasonmn) April 7, 2020

Because they lied? — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) April 7, 2020

The WHO made this crisis worse by reporting China's disinformation. — kgbman (@kgbman) April 7, 2020

It’s not trump. It’s anyone who has eyeballs and ears should be against the WHO. They have been abysmal. — james (@JMorrison62) April 7, 2020

BREAKING: Reporter deploys deliberate obtuseness gambit. Non cultists chuckle. — Bat Meat McGee (@totter777) April 7, 2020

You cannot be serious! — David (@DSmykal) April 7, 2020

C’mon Pete. You’re better than this. The evidence against WHO is damning. — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) April 7, 2020

Dude…they were saying it was no big deal just a month and a half ago! when Trump did the travel ban they criticized him for it — Rose Black (@bone_girl91) April 7, 2020

Everyone has known for months that WHO was lying. — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) April 7, 2020

The WHO put the entire globe at risk by underplaying and covering up coronavirus for the benefit of the Chinese. — Kristina (@Kristina_2020) April 7, 2020

They made themselves an enemy of humanity and anyone who values national sovereignty. Much like activists posing as journalists such as yourself — Problematic Pleb (@ProblematicPleb) April 7, 2020

Anybody wanna tell him? — E. (@lnTransit) April 7, 2020

Peter, this didn't age well. — Proud American (@mng2mala) April 7, 2020

Was this difficult to translate from the Mandarin in the press release? — NH (@TwoQuoque) April 7, 2020

The funnest part of Twitter is watching your narrative getting torn to shreds. This is brutal…. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) April 7, 2020

check his bio— MSNBC.

every time. — Matt (@msw141) April 7, 2020

Yep, every time.

