As Twitchy reported, during his coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, President Trump said the United States would “put a hold” on money sent to the World Health Organization, although he walked that back a bit and said the administration was going to look at doing it.
New York Times White House correspondent and MSNBC analyst Peter Baker says that Trump’s found a new villain to blame for the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump has found a new villain for the coronavirus pandemic: the World Health Organization.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 7, 2020
The WHO that told us all in mid-January that China had assured them the coronavirus couldn’t be transmitted from human to human? Can we blame them for being part of the problem?
Yes, and?
— Tom Hart (@Go_CartMotzart) April 7, 2020
Uh… Fine with it? https://t.co/7YXGSpod01
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2020
They are
— George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) April 7, 2020
Gee, I wonder why?https://t.co/X6rZn9JohJ
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 7, 2020
How could he ever think this I wonder https://t.co/8sbhD9Dgvm
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 7, 2020
they earned it
"On 30th January 2020….WHO did not recommend any travel or trade restrictions, based on the current information available."https://t.co/05YyJEzYPI
— free_continental_politics_from7to10 (@from7to10) April 7, 2020
Dude, you cannot be serious with this.
— DeWayne Spell (@DewayneSpell) April 7, 2020
Can you name a prediction, guidance or report delivered by WHO on #WuhanVirus that wasn’t colored by the CCP?#ChinaLiedPeopleDied … and WHO enabled them. As does the #FakeNews hacks … pic.twitter.com/4TZjcBAxXI
— LeoTrollstoy (@SpaceForThePapa) April 7, 2020
How dare Trump hammer the WHO? They've been awesome so there's no reason to roll them.
— Ed Kirwan (@EKDramatist) April 7, 2020
He’s not wrong.
— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 7, 2020
Fact check : True
— Marc (@MarcMantone) April 7, 2020
Good. They've been nothing but cheerleaders for the Chinese. They're less than useless when it comes to actual health.
— Jonathan Smith (@Archimusik) April 7, 2020
Good. They are hot garbage
— AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) April 7, 2020
They peddled false information and now they're going to pay for it
— chris lannon (@chrislannon) April 7, 2020
— earlforagirl (@earlforagirl) April 7, 2020
China is the villain. The WHO are their enablers. That hasn't changed.
Spin, spin, spin your little webs of deceit.
— Unconventional Wisdom (@UnconvenlWisdom) April 7, 2020
Literally everyone in mass media including @peterbakernyt when I comes to China and world health organization pic.twitter.com/B6EFgLhPYG
— wombat (@the_wombat_08) April 7, 2020
CCP PETER is upset.
— AJ🇺🇸 🏳️🌈🌈 (@AJCalMaga) April 7, 2020
New? You having memory issues or just being dishonest?
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 7, 2020
They’re not new, they’ve been the villain for a long time
— Wear a Mask 🇺🇸 Super Elite (@jasonmn) April 7, 2020
Because they lied?
— jsparker3 (@jsparker31) April 7, 2020
The WHO made this crisis worse by reporting China's disinformation.
— kgbman (@kgbman) April 7, 2020
It’s not trump. It’s anyone who has eyeballs and ears should be against the WHO. They have been abysmal.
— james (@JMorrison62) April 7, 2020
BREAKING: Reporter deploys deliberate obtuseness gambit. Non cultists chuckle.
— Bat Meat McGee (@totter777) April 7, 2020
You cannot be serious!
— David (@DSmykal) April 7, 2020
C’mon Pete. You’re better than this. The evidence against WHO is damning.
— QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) April 7, 2020
Dude…they were saying it was no big deal just a month and a half ago! when Trump did the travel ban they criticized him for it
— Rose Black (@bone_girl91) April 7, 2020
Everyone has known for months that WHO was lying.
— David Willford (@Dave_Willford) April 7, 2020
The WHO put the entire globe at risk by underplaying and covering up coronavirus for the benefit of the Chinese.
— Kristina (@Kristina_2020) April 7, 2020
They made themselves an enemy of humanity and anyone who values national sovereignty. Much like activists posing as journalists such as yourself
— Problematic Pleb (@ProblematicPleb) April 7, 2020
Anybody wanna tell him?
— E. (@lnTransit) April 7, 2020
Peter, this didn't age well.
— Proud American (@mng2mala) April 7, 2020
Was this difficult to translate from the Mandarin in the press release?
— NH (@TwoQuoque) April 7, 2020
The funnest part of Twitter is watching your narrative getting torn to shreds. This is brutal….
— Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) April 7, 2020
check his bio— MSNBC.
every time.
— Matt (@msw141) April 7, 2020
Yep, every time.
