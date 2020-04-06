As Twitchy reported over the weekend, the narrative in the media and among Democrats seemed to be that President Trump was endangering the public by talking up hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for those who’ve contracted COVID-19, with Obama bro Jon Favreau even suggesting you’d have nothing to lose by trying it — except maybe your life.

It’s gotten to the point where a senior adviser to the Biden campaign tweeted that she was going to make a referral to The Hague for crimes against humanity for Trump promoting a drug that hadn’t been tested.

As Twitchy has also pointed out, Gov. Andrew Cuomo can say pretty much the exact same thing as Trump and be praised for it to the point where Democrats are hoping Joe Biden drops out and Cuomo steps in to take the nomination. But will Cuomo also be referred to The Hauge for prosecution for promoting hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the coronavirus?

JUST IN: Gov. Cuomo: Use of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine in New York hospitals "anecdotally" positive https://t.co/0jR3BdsIXs pic.twitter.com/Z635M0hH4i — The Hill (@thehill) April 6, 2020

Looking forward to the media going absolutely bonkers over this study-free promotion of hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/lo5Y2Ni943 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 6, 2020

God damnit what IS with these people not wanting this drug to work. Shameful that the media has potentially scared people into refusing a medication that could save them. All to dunk on Trump. — twilight zone (@oddlesofnoddles) April 6, 2020

Everything they don't like is anecdotal. — I Hate The Media ?? (@ihatethemedia) April 6, 2020

OMG, False hope!! Go get him firefighters! — Ken Meyer (@Kcmeyer6971) April 6, 2020

The Media and the Leftists: But… But… Trump said… MSNBC and CNN said he was wrong and killing people….. But Gov Cuomo is now saying but… but…. (Screams in Snowflake) pic.twitter.com/aTsvRLrRaO — Greg (@Money_Moose) April 6, 2020

So many studies have indicated that Hydroxychloroquine can be effective:

– Chinese Study

– French Studies (x2) Also, in a poll of 6000 US doctors, the #1 treatment for #COVID19 was hydroxychloroquine. — Jason Bik (@JasonBik) April 6, 2020

Actually, doctors from 30 countries were polled, not just the United States.

translation: it should not have worked because Trump said it might but it does. Mind boggling! See liberal heads explode with hiss sound — NYT is Walter Duranty paper of record (@pihto333) April 6, 2020

Thousands of successes now drug of choice throughout Europe and by all US big cities. Why are Dems and media rabid in their opposition and continued denial its seems by total success to be the game changer and maybe the game winner? — Michael Sheridan (@heartofgypsy77) April 6, 2020

All I know is if I’m so sick or someone I love is so sick that nothing is working I should have the opportunity to take a drug that will work or could work. And not have to wait until it’s too late for it to possibly work. It’s not Cuomo’s call on what I want to do with my life. — Wooptie Dooptie Doo (@WooptieD) April 6, 2020

That’s what socialized medicine will look like — Davie Crocket (@Mobridge80) April 6, 2020

He can’t do that…… CNN said so…. — Karen (@camdy_2cane) April 6, 2020

Wait I thought we had to impeach trump for saying this ? — Gerald Garner (@lovesosa01) April 6, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer seems to be working on it.

@MattieVan Is this still getting people killed or only when trump mentions drugs?

It’s a strange argument that any time a politician mentions that a certain drug could/has worked, he’s responsible for people drinking fish tank cleaner. — William Orr (@williamorr2110) April 6, 2020

Clearly he wants people to die by taking fish tank cleaner. Otherwise why would he say such a thing? He’s not a doctor! — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) April 6, 2020

How dare Gov. Cuomo practice medicine. /s — Mike (@MDKnight2016) April 6, 2020

I can't wait for this to end and the lawsuits to begin. The msm and a few Democratic governors are going to have to explain to families of the deceased why "Trump bad" was enough of a reason for their loved ones to be denied a chance at life saving measures. — ComboBreaker (@ComboBreaker12) April 6, 2020

The liberals are willing to completely deny any evidence, anecdotally or otherwise, because to acknowledge there’s even a glimmer of hope would mean to acknowledge that Trump might not have been “lying” as they claim.

They can’t do that for you & your loved ones. Remember that. — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) April 6, 2020

Sorry to inform my fellow Dems. It works. — Jay (@Jay63684198) April 6, 2020

Even if trump is 1% right we will never hear the end of it. — the farb (@mauidave2) April 6, 2020

NO! Positive news about this drug is not allowed! @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety please delete this as we cannot allow any positive news on hydroxychloroquine! — Jumanji (@jg091297) April 6, 2020

In other news:

BREAKING: India has allowed the export of Hydroxychloroquine to the United States, making an exception to its earlier ban on exports to keep supply for themselves. "The decision follows a telephone conversation between Trump and PM Modi on Saturday" pic.twitter.com/B4j8tpyL1d — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 6, 2020

Why do all the people freaking out about Trump’s optimism about hydroxychloroquine yawn when someone like Cuomo suggests giving it a try?

