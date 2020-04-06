There are so many complaints by the press about President Trump’s coronavirus briefings (or “rallies,” as Democrats like to call them) it’s difficult to cover even a fraction of them — and not surprisingly, CNN and MSNBC covered only a fraction of Monday’s presser.

Dr. Fauci now speaking after Dr. Birx. CNN, MSNBC still out. Fox News carrying. Next time you hear about listening to the doctors, bookmark moments like these. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 6, 2020

You gotta have a very high opinion of your political panel to think it provides more value to your viewers than Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci’s updates happening now. https://t.co/fsj0uAISjH — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2020

If we have to pick one moment from Monday’s presser, it was President Trump asking a reporter from Phoenix TV if she was working for China.

President Trump just asked a reporter from Phoenix TV which is based in Hong Kong repeatedly if she's working for China. She said she works for a private company in Hong Kong that is not owned by the state. Trump said, "OK good." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 6, 2020

Trump asks a reporter repeatedly if she's working for China. She says she works for a private company in Hong Kong. He asks if her company is owned by the state. She says it's not. He says OK good. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 6, 2020

OMG. He’s a pig — Staying Home Is My Jam ♈️🤎✡️ (@AAries122112) April 6, 2020

The misogyny is strong with him. — Terriers of the world, unite! (@ElementsofMedi1) April 6, 2020

Racism, misogyny, whatever … it was a perfectly valid question:

“Who are you working for? China?” pic.twitter.com/xANhmcvp7z — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 6, 2020

President Trump asks a reporter "who are you working for, China?" She says that her company is private and based in Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/jDNcAlO4Y4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 6, 2020

Phoenix TV is partially owned by a subsidiary of the Chinese state bank, as of 2018 https://t.co/PkuUGi6D4N https://t.co/Hc88n86mNw — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 6, 2020

"Phoenix TV has been identified by U.S. intelligence agencies as a major overseas outlet used to spread propaganda and promote the policies of the communist government in Beijing." https://t.co/yY0aBxjf3Z — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 6, 2020

Oops. Phoenix TV is largely owned by CCP-controlled companies. https://t.co/4gR686pdLG — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 6, 2020

Phoenix TV is ostensibly “independent” but in actuality is closely aligned with the Communist Party. They’ve aired forced confessions from those who have offended Beijing, among other things. https://t.co/q7sSuYS9cM — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) April 6, 2020

Phoenix TV is Chinese propaganda. Their main investor is Chinese state-owned China Mobile. From a former Phoenix TV director: "PhoenixTV content is subject to dictates of Central Communist Propaganda Dept" And @whca wants to kick out @OANN?? 🤔pic.twitter.com/rH2JCug7Da — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) April 7, 2020

CNN's "fact-checker" just believes this reporter She works for China A large portion of the company is owned by China: https://t.co/uzsSnJd1GM The founder/CEO of the company, who owns roughly 1/3 of the company, was a colonel in the Chinese military: https://t.co/2uemrYWZVU https://t.co/SsW1e1nIUp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 6, 2020

A former Phoenix TV news director testified in 2018 that the network is controlled by China's Communist Propaganda Department and that there are internal directives to not report positively on the United States. Why is this outlet in the White House asking Trump questions? pic.twitter.com/LrNZacN2a5 — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) April 6, 2020

Why is an outlet with such close ties to Communist China allowed in the White House briefing room? https://t.co/cw3QIrzuGw — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) April 6, 2020

Mainstream media journalists are running interference for a China state security-aligned state news outlet, effectively amplifying Chinese propaganda. It's narrative control. Here's what's going on. https://t.co/5PhTsnT60L — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 7, 2020

Journos running interference for a CCP-aligned reporter at the White House, the CCP parrot organization WHO sponsoring a three-network combined event…. just amazing. — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) April 6, 2020

We’re certain CNN hall monitor Oliver Darcy was fuming at the question, but he was even more upset that the OANN reporter whom the WHCA had expelled for repeatedly violating social distancing rules (yeah, that’s why) was let back in.

Trump calls on OAN conspiracy theorist — a reminder that @PressSec is allowing the small right-wing outlet to continue attending briefings, despite the channel being expelled from WHCA's briefing rotation for violating rules put into place to increase social distancing. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 6, 2020

Worth noting that @PressSec and @hogangidley45 have also not responded on record to requests for comment about why they are giving special access at the briefings to a right-wing conspiracy theorist. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 6, 2020

Says the reporter from @cnn who pushed Russian collusion. Sad. — Rob G (@NYYFan63) April 6, 2020

Just a quick note, @CNN, @CBSNews, @ABC, etc. all spread the conspiracy theory about that kid in DC, @CBSNews used stock footage of Italy to say it was New York, they also used a shooting range in Kentucky to say it ISIS, and then the nurse fiasco from earlier today. — Levi B. (@LeviathanAurora) April 6, 2020

It is SO odd that you can’t fathom another network having access to questions because they think differently than your network. All the childish names and labels are so petty. It’s no wonder no one respects or watches you!! — Mike (@michaeljashmore) April 6, 2020

Cry more about it — Mike (@CBerthelot227) April 6, 2020

In fairness, he also called on the ChiCom spy that WHCA saw fit to bring in. — Doq Goldenman (@Goldenman_Doq) April 6, 2020

Related: