You might remember Playboy White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Brian Karem; he’s the guy who had his press pass suspended for 30 days after disrupting a Rose Garden gathering of conservative bloggers and independent journalists and picking a fight with Sebastian Gorka. (A judge ruled that his pass had to be returned.)
However, Just the News is reporting that the Justice Department has rejected Karem’s demand to attend White House briefings on the grounds that the briefing room is White House property.
DOJ rejects CNN analyst's claim he has legal right to attend Trump briefings. Puts White House press corps on notice that its control of access to briefings is based on tradition and not law. https://t.co/5kxJfvtmTv
— John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) April 6, 2020