You might remember Playboy White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Brian Karem; he’s the guy who had his press pass suspended for 30 days after disrupting a Rose Garden gathering of conservative bloggers and independent journalists and picking a fight with Sebastian Gorka. (A judge ruled that his pass had to be returned.)

However, Just the News is reporting that the Justice Department has rejected Karem’s demand to attend White House briefings on the grounds that the briefing room is White House property.

Carrie Sheffield reports:

The Justice Department has rejected a CNN political analyst’s legal claim he deserved access to President Trump’s coronavirus briefings, warning the White House press room is ultimately federal property and not the legal domain of journalists.

The DOJ’s letter rejecting CNN and Playboy journalist Brian Karem’s demands to access the briefings appeared to serve notice to the journalist-run White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) that its power to regulate who attends White House press briefings was based only on years of “tradition” and not a legal right.

When people read “CNN analyst,” a lot of them thought the same thing.

No, it’s Karem.

