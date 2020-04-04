During President Trump’s Feb. 4 State of the Union address — the one Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up after it was over — the president obviously hyped his administration’s excellent unemployment numbers. Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler notes, however, that Trump was only three years into his first term — just wait until you see the average unemployment numbers after he completes his fourth year in office.

Who appears foolish?

Trending

Kessler seems almost giddy that Trump’s unemployment averages are going to take a hit thanks to a global pandemic started by China.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: averagecoronavirusGlenn KesslerPresident TrumpState of the UnionunemploymentWashington Post