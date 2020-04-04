Whether you believe Tara Reade or not, the contrast with the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings is striking. Kavanaugh was presumed guilty. Senators pored over his high school yearbook for evidence that he’d held gang-rape parties in high school where he drugged the punch. And it was only after he was nominated for the Supreme Court that accusers like Christine Blasey-Ford came out of the woodwork with dubious memories of what exactly happened decades ago. And yet now the same people are wondering why Reade is coming out with her story only now, when Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

The biggest difference, though: Kavanaugh’s hearings were televised from beginning to end, while not one cable or broadcast news network we know of has even touched the Reade accusations. And for some reason, The Economist thinks that’s “striking.”

The most striking thing about Tara Reade’s story may be the silence with which it has been greeted https://t.co/1pp7jbzdgf — The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 4, 2020

The Economist reports:

In an interview broadcast on March 25th [Reade] said that Mr. Biden touched her in ways that made her feel “like an inanimate object”. She said that one day a scheduler in Mr. Biden’s office told her to bring the senator his gym bag. When she did, he allegedly held her against a wall and put his hands up her skirt. When she pulled away, she says Mr. Biden said, “Come on, man, I heard you liked me.” Ms. Reade says that she was later moved to a windowless office and frozen out.

Reade can at least name a time and a place, so why the silence?

I'm having trouble figuring out why. — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) April 4, 2020

You're catching on … — Kurtis Fechtmeyer (@Fechtmeyer) April 4, 2020

The MSM, where we cover every important story (with a pillow until it stops moving). — Keith Bird (@KeithBird5) April 4, 2020

Believe all women is so 2019 — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) April 4, 2020

We like that middle headline: “Joe Biden: When a woman alleges sexual assault, presume she is telling the truth.”

hey everyone @TheEconomist is almost there do you think they'll solve the rest of the puzzle? — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) April 4, 2020

"Striking," yeah that's the word. — silverelvis77 (@silverelvis77) April 4, 2020

Absolutely no one is surprised by this. — Two Ply Shakur (@TONYSTA54198931) April 4, 2020

You forgot the word credible in front of allegation in the headline — Don't drink aquarium cleaner (@Tittlewk93) April 4, 2020

It’s very credible. — Jenny Jupite (@jennyjupite) April 4, 2020

It's not remotely striking. It was 100% predictable; there is no honest, sane person who thought it would work out any differently than it has. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) April 4, 2020

@ArkansasBlog it’s fine if you ignore his lies re civil rights, fake arrests, Iraq, and social security, but why aren’t you talking about these allegations like you did Kavanaugh? — Lee Short (@ShortOnLaw) April 4, 2020

Don't believe women. — Austere Colonel Russ (@longr6) April 4, 2020

Must be nice to be a Democrat. Think the press would ignore a woman making this claim against a Republican? pic.twitter.com/Ant5wJqMt6 — Steve (@eighteenrings) April 4, 2020

Are you seriously surprised by this! — Kung Flu Fighting (@tpjohn5454) April 4, 2020

Exit question:

Are we even sure @JoeBiden is still alive? — Kung Flu Phooey (@KungFluPhooey) April 4, 2020

The media’s silence this time around isn’t really so striking, is it?

