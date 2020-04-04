We hadn’t seen video of this until now, but earlier this week Vice President Mike Pence was a guest on ABC’s Nightline with co-host Byron Pitts. We’ve seen a lot of people like toxic atheist Richard Dawkins trying to dunk on believers by tweeting a viral graph of rising coronavirus deaths following the president’s National Day of Prayer, just to let them know their prayers were worthless.

But this is pretty amazing. Pitts asks Pence if, when he prays, does he worry about all the people who have died and who will die because of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic?

