We hadn’t seen video of this until now, but earlier this week Vice President Mike Pence was a guest on ABC’s Nightline with co-host Byron Pitts. We’ve seen a lot of people like toxic atheist Richard Dawkins trying to dunk on believers by tweeting a viral graph of rising coronavirus deaths following the president’s National Day of Prayer, just to let them know their prayers were worthless.

But this is pretty amazing. Pitts asks Pence if, when he prays, does he worry about all the people who have died and who will die because of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic?

ABC to Vice President Mike Pence on his Christian faith:

"Do you 'talk to God' about how many people you let die from the coronavirus because of the federal government's inaction?"

Disgusting — Brown (@dug_in) April 4, 2020

Obama would NEVER have been asked this. But its okay for @Nightline to attack @VP and #Christians because he's a white conservative so he's 'bad'. 😡😡😡 — 🐣T'ssaNga🐇🍑 (@T_tothe2ndNGa) April 4, 2020

Can you imagine anyone from the previous administration receiving this kind of scrutiny about any of the very real crimes that they *actually* perpetuated against humanity?#MSMIsTheEnemyOfThePeople — Sweet Dreams (@MethuselahsDN) April 4, 2020

Nope, they carried Barry’s water for 8 years and covered up his crimes. — CG (@chrisg00004) April 4, 2020

I would have walked off the set. — Mary L (@mary17tweets) April 4, 2020

Who is this sick TDS suffering fool? He intended that question to be a gotcha, non-serious question. Look at his face while VP Pence was answering. He wasn't even listening, because he was more concerned that he show his two viewers just how sanctimonious he was. Jerk. — Claudia (@iOTWclaudia) April 4, 2020

Holy cow. The msm is horrible. — Gigi Kay (@GigiKay84) April 4, 2020

The quote was a bit inaccurate, but the question was flat out wrong, nonetheless. Conservatives should turn down any invitation for interview, and stop being fodder for their sh*t shows. Let them wallow in their swill with only each other. — SeaWitch61 (@Witch61Sea) April 4, 2020

How terribly insulting in both its anti-religious bigotry and its incredulous fantasy that the federal government is the first responder to an individual’s health emergency. — Bootsie (@AugustusBeau) April 4, 2020

I'm not sure that I've ever heard a more horrible question from MSM to a conservative. This is just awful. — Birddog (@johnnelson1961) April 4, 2020

Good grief! Just when you think the media can't get any worse! — MCKolacia🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@ckolacia) April 4, 2020

They are reprehensible — Gold Ol' Corn Pop (@ShawnsBrain2) April 4, 2020

The more he talks, the more I like Pence. Didn’t take the bait. Calm, measured. — Becky ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LiliesLegacies) April 4, 2020

VP Pence is a lovely man with infinite patience. God bless him. — Off The Deep End (@GypsyGentry) April 4, 2020

What a horrible thing to say. — 🇺🇸 Kt_Flo 🇺🇸 (@KT1rulz) April 4, 2020

Dont be too hard on this man. This is how the Godless think. They are so lost during difficult times because they have no hope but the temporary pleasure they can squeeze from this world. — Liz Bear (@elisebear12) April 4, 2020

Trying to make VP and God look bad. Pence answered a hateful question with grace. He made God look great in doing so. — VM (@Odieyama) April 4, 2020

Exactly. VP Pence made the media cockroach look bad with his great answer. God is in control. — Blue (@Blue60748313) April 4, 2020

The media are vile — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) April 4, 2020

Wow, what a horrible mean-spirited question. Kudos to the VP for maintaining his calm, reassuring nature. — dawnabop (@carrotbrain) April 4, 2020

Mike pence is so polite, his response was too good. Imagine if this were Trump, he would rip that reporter apart and I would be here to see it. — Omar Ibrahim 🇺🇸🇸🇴 (@Visualsofomar) April 4, 2020

That look on his face was defeat, because he didn't get the reaction he was expecting From @VP. — Wry (@MilitaryMom26) April 5, 2020

Evil media viper. But he did not get the reaction he hoped for. — Blue (@Blue60748313) April 4, 2020

That is WAY WAY WAY beyond the pale. Unbelievably disrepectful not only to our Vice President but to all people of faith. — Totally Trumped (@RealTrumpDoc) April 4, 2020

I’m sure this courageous reporter would ask the same thing to a Muslim Cleric or let’s say Ilan Omar. What a fraud — ken yarnes (@drmkry) April 4, 2020

I was going to say, "I didn't know ABC was that disgraceful." But then I remembered the Kentucky gun range vid from January. Sad. — Jase (@JaseTxRi) April 4, 2020

And the Jeffrey Epstein exposé they spiked.

Garbage. — Sean Murphy (@aybren) April 4, 2020

